newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Social Discovery Is The New Connection Economy

By Date
MENAFN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Bill Alena, Chief Investment Officer, Dating Group. Forbes Contributor Todd Wasserman Examines how Social Networks, Gaming, and Dating Sites Have created an Entirely New Segment Online Called Social Discovery. Without a crystal ball showing predictive visions of the future, our next best sources of information that...

menafn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Connection#Video Discovery#Social Data#Social Networks#Data Networks#Information Technologies#Menafn#Dating Group Forbes#Gaming#Dating Sites Have#Social Platforms#Tiktok#Dating Com#Indian#Ein Presswire#Social Discovery Segment#Human Connection#Generalized Social Spaces#Interactions#Segmented Platforms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
InternetLas Vegas Sun

Lies do hurt social media platforms

At a recent hearing on disinformation, Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., slammed tech CEOs and their role in pushing misinformation: “You’re not passive bystanders. When you spread misinformation, actively promoting and amplifying it, you do it because you make more money.”. The response from Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg hardly allayed fears: “While...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Paidy CEO: Trust Is The Key To Advancing Japan’s Connected Economy

There is a tendency to associate cash-based consumers with developing economies and the world’s unbanked population. The cash-based customer, conventional wisdom goes, isn’t using cash from desire but from necessity, and offered something better by the transformative power of technology to digitize their funds, they will willingly jump at it.
InternetWebdesigner Depot

Top Blogging Platforms Worth Considering in 2021

Want to know which of the top blogging platforms you should consider using this year?. Blogging is still one of the best ways to draw attention to your brand, generate thought leadership, and build your credibility. Research suggests that US internet users spend 3x more of their browsing time on blogs than on email. Additionally, people view about 20 billion blog pages on average each month.
Softwarefiorreports.com

AutoVRse: Solving Real-World Problems Using Modern Technology – The Financial Express

AutoVRse, based in Bengaluru, develops Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) solutions for industrial training, enhancing the customer experience and, more recently, VR games. “Three of us started exploring VR after quitting our jobs with a small investment and without a salary for the first 7-8 months. Then we got our first project and our journey started from there, ”said Ashwin Jaishanker, CEO and co-founder of AutoVRse.
Internetmarketresearchtelecast.com

WhatsApp will share data with Facebook, the most important thing you should know

Everything related with WhatsApp always creates a stir and even on many occasions, also controversial. On this occasion, we have to say that the messaging app has once again generated quite a controversy with the decision to change the conditions of use. As soon as it entered 2021, the app owned by Facebook began to show users a notice with the update in its conditions of use in which it indicated that the acceptance of the same in order to continue using the app.
InternetGoshen News

TECH TALK WITH MIKE: Creating shareable content for social media

The rate at which social media users share content has considerably declined over the past few years. CoSchedule gives several reasons why. At the top of the list is the declining number of social media users. Facebook, for instance, lost about two million active daily users over the past year alone. Only 51% of US teenagers aged 13 to 17 use the platform now compared to 71% in 2015.
Beauty & Fashionapplemagazine.com

What is Instagram for business

With 1 billion users and 500 million daily active users worldwide, Instagram has been one of the most popular social media platforms for a very long time. It started out as just a platform that people used to share moments with their close friends and families but has evolved into a space that businesses and brands use with 25 million businesses and brands on Instagram. The popular app has helped a lot of businesses and there is even a store on Instagram where businesses can sell products. If you are new to the Instagram realm and want to use it for business but aren’t sure if you should, here are a few things that you should know about this very popular social media platform.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Egnyte integrates with Google and Dropbox to help companies secure their sensitive cloud content

Egnyte announced new integrations with Google Workspace and Dropbox to help companies secure and govern their sensitive cloud content. The integrations enable companies’ Google and Dropbox users to apply Egnyte’s platform to locate their valuable content in each cloud solution and control risks via a unified, turnkey approach. By applying Egnyte’s policy library and advanced machine learning, customers can identify files with inappropriate levels of permission, flag unusual download or sharing activity that might be indicative of an insider threat, and locate compliance violations – all through a “single pane of glass.”
Economytechwriter.org

7 Digital PR Methods To Use For Serious Growth

In the past few years, everyone seems to be talking about Digital PR. From big businesses to small ones, almost everyone is interested in engaging with and optimizing performance with Digital PR. In very simple words, Digital PR refers to an online marketing strategy, which helps in improving- ● Branding.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to connect with Philly311 on social media

Philly311 has two social media pages, Twitter and Facebook. You can follow these pages for information and updates on the City of Philadelphia’s services. Our pages are monitored Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., excluding holidays. You can contact us on Twitter by tweeting @philly311 or by sending a direct message. On Facebook, get in touch with us by sending a direct message to our inbox. You can also comment on a post, but if you want to talk to a representative we advise you to send a direct message. We respond within 48 hours to posts requesting our services.
Beauty & Fashionmartechseries.com

KERV Uses Optimized Social Product to Connect Content & Commerce

Innovative technology driving commerce within social media videos!. KERV Interactive, an acclaimed technology company specializing in visual IR driven interactive video for brands, has continued to optimize their shoppable video social product that uses pixel edge precision in its identification of products to seamlessly connect content and commerce. The social product continues to bolster success for Darn Tough, an innovative sock brand in the outdoor and fashion space, by driving increased engagement and ROAS.
Softwareaffiliateinsider.com

Publisher Discovery launches new Chrome extension

Leading developer of AI and machine learning technologies Publisher Discovery has announced the launch of its new Chrome extension. This brand has extensive experience in affiliate marketing and online advertising and so this new extension marks a further step forward for the company. The extension offers valuable insights for affiliate managers.
InternetPosted by
pymnts

FIS’ Lowthers: Connected Economy Must Pass The ‘Mom’ Test

Consumers, amid the pandemic, have garnered an appreciation for all things digital. They’ve also gained an appreciation for simplicity. And also: When it comes to using data, banks and other providers are going to have to pass the "mom test," as Bruce Lowthers, president of FIS, told Karen Webster in a recent installment of the ConnectedEconomy™ series.
Internetfoodindustryexecutive.com

Tackling the eCommerce Digital Supply Chain with Digital Asset Management

Do you ever think about where the images on your product packaging comes from? How do they get there? How do the right images, text, and designs end up on the various different labels? How do you make sure that the same images are used in the appropriate marketing, commercials, or even on the in-store signage?
Relationship Advicedailyinfographic.com

Is “Social Media Cheating” Real?

Social media has influenced every aspect of our lives so it should come as no surprise that it has crept into the divorce courts too. This infographic looks at cheating and the way divorce lawyers use social media to fight their clients’ cases in court. The fact that people use...
Scienceeducatorstechnology.com

Digital Tools to Help You Focus on Work and Study

In a digitally focused world where we are constantly bombarded with all kinds of distractions, focus becomes a rare currency. In fact, the loss of sustained focus is not due merely to digital distractions but also to the inner nature of the web technologies we are dealing with on a daily basis. For instance, social media websites such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, to mention a few, are designed to host and share content that is consumed in very short chunks of time. Brevity becomes the name of the game. These new digital habits have severely undermined the kind of focus needed for engaging in deep analytical activities. In today's post we are sharing with you two important tools that you can use to build your focus back and enhance your productivity. Both of these tools draw on the popular Pomodoro technique.
Engineeringdiamandis.com

A New Era of Social Robots

Can robots be socially and emotionally intelligent?. Embodied, Inc. is a company I’m super excited about to serve this objective. They recently launched a robot called “Moxie” that combines cutting-edge technology to help children develop emotional and social skills. (Full disclosure: I’m an advisor to Embodied’s Founder and CEO Paolo Pirjanian.)
InternetStreetInsider.com

Print On Demand Merchandise For E-Commerce/Shopping Cart Website Solution Launch

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BestBrandMerch, based in Spruce Grove, Alberta, now provides small businesses and social media influencers with pre-loaded, branded merchandise websites that come with a range of new features. Spruce Grove,...