Social Discovery Is The New Connection Economy

With 1 billion users and 500 million daily active users worldwide, Instagram has been one of the most popular social media platforms for a very long time. It started out as just a platform that people used to share moments with their close friends and families but has evolved into a space that businesses and brands use with 25 million businesses and brands on Instagram. The popular app has helped a lot of businesses and there is even a store on Instagram where businesses can sell products. If you are new to the Instagram realm and want to use it for business but aren’t sure if you should, here are a few things that you should know about this very popular social media platform.