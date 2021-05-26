newsbreak-logo
Tinnitus conference stays virtual for 2021

MENAFN
 3 days ago

(MENAFN - Pressat) The British Tinnitus Association (BTA) has today announced their annual tinnitus conference will take place virtually this year, from 4 to 8 October 2021. Following the success of the 2020 event, the conference will offer flexibility for UK and international attendees with on-demand viewing, a dedicated networking area, and exciting new features.

