Tinnitus conference stays virtual for 2021

We would like to invite all seniors, family members, veterans, and caregivers to the 2021 Virtual Senior Health & Safety Day. Please join us on Tuesday, May 25, at 10:00am, as we provide a day filled with resources that will help improve your quality of life. The conference is open to all individuals. Each year we provide health, wellness, and safety information to more than 200 seniors. To join in on the conference, dial the number below. You can gain computer access by contacting the Extension office at 281-342-3034 and we will email you the link or you can go to our website listed below. You can also access the meeting by phone at the number below. If you have further questions or would like to sign up on our mailing list, contact Victoria Zwahr at 281-342-3034. Please also check out the Fort Bend County Extension website at https://fortbend.agrilife.org/ or on Facebook at @FortBendCountyExtension .