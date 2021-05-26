newsbreak-logo
Police arrest two Baltimore residents in connection to a shooting that occurred in early May

The Baltimorean
The Baltimorean
 3 days ago

(Baltimore Police Department)

By Mya Zepp

(BALTIMORE) Baltimore police have arrested two individuals in connection to a Central District shooting that occurred on May 5.

The shooting in question occurred around the 700 block of North Paca Street, where police found a 49-year-old man who had been shot in the arm and the leg. The victim, at the time, was transported to the hospital and said to be in good condition.

The Baltimore Police Department announced Wednesday that detectives arrested 44-year-old Keisha Clark and 37-year-old Tyrelle Love Fields without incident after they were located in the 500 block of Dolphin Street.

Clark and Fields were then transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where they were each charged with attempted first-degree murder.

