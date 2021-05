The Red Sox have been an inconsistent baseball team of late. That’s better than last year when they were consistently terrible, but after their hot start this year it’s been a little disappointing. The offense in particular has been rough to watch of late, and that continued here on Wednesday. Playing amid near-constant rain, they were shut down for most of the night by Casey Mize. A clutch homer from J.D. Martinez did make things interesting and ultimately push the game to extras, but Garrett Whitlock had another rough night en route to giving up the lead in the tenth and ultimately picking up the loss. After winning an ugly one on Tuesday, they were on the wrong end of it on Wednesday.