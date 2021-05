PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies needed to beat the Brewers and overcome their own snafu on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. Andrew McCutchen homered twice, Brad Miller hit a three-run homer and Sam Coonrod got a five-out save in a 6-5 victory over the Brewers. The Phillies cruised through six innings when a lineup-card error helped to turn a five-run lead into a one-run lead. The strange occurrence had shades of the July 2015 game in Baltimore when the Phillies had their bullpen phone off the hook, preventing them from bringing a reliever into the game, and the April 2018 game in Atlanta, when the Phillies summoned Hoby Milner into the game despite the fact he had not thrown a warmup pitch.