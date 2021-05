The Tron price is seen crossing above the moving averages and rallying towards the resistance level of $0.08 riding on positive technical levels. TRX/USD is currently trading above the 9-day moving average as the market price follows the upward movement. This means that gains above $0.08 may likely play out if the bulls keep following this same trend in the coming days. However, the bullish trend is emphasized by technical indicators like the Relative Strength Index (14) is preparing to cross above 40-level.