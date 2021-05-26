Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Wolfgang Van Halen Has Best Responses to People Asking About Huge Crab on Solo Album Cover

By Joe DiVita
Posted by 
Power 96
Power 96
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wolfgang Van Halen is definitely one of the best artists to follow on Twitter right now. Always playfully engaging with his fans and skillfully combatting criticism, the multi-instrumentalist recently responded to questions about the massive crab on the cover of his forthcoming Mammoth WVH solo album and then posited a handful of questions about the peculiar artwork for Van Halen's 1984 record.

power96radio.com
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfgang Van Halen
Person
Eddie Van Halen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crab#Best Response#Angel Wings#Cover Art#Solo Album Cover#Roman#Explorer 1 Records#Wolfgang Singing#Artwork#Mammoth Wvh#Hey Bill#Pic#Synonyms#Criticism#Cigarettes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicloudersound.com

Sammy Hagar shares details of his final conversations with Eddie Van Halen

Sammy Hagar has revealed how he rebuilt his friendship with Eddie Van Halen in the months before the legendary guitarist’s death in October 2020. Relations between the guitarist and Van Halen’s second frontman soured badly in the wake of the quartet’s disastrous 2004 reunion tour, the grim details of which Hagar laid bare in stark terms in his best-selling 2011 autobiography Red: My Uncensored Life In Rock. But following the guitarist’s passing on October 6, 2020, Hagar revealed that he had managed to reconnect with his former friend and that the pair were on civil terms in the months before Van Halen’s death.
Musicfoxwilmington.com

Nancy Wilson recalls buying Eddie Van Halen his first acoustic guitar

Nancy Wilson revealed she was the one who bought the late Eddie Van Halen his first acoustic guitar. The 67-year-old musician recalled how Van Halen called her the next morning to say he stayed up all night and penned a song with it. “It just broke my heart,” Wilson said....
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen deploys gargantuan riffage in new track, Mammoth

Wolfgang Van Halen has dropped another new track from his forthcoming Mammoth WVH effort, which is, appropriately enough, titled Mammoth. The new song sees Wolfgang deliver some hard-hitting single-string riffs, which build to an anthemic, arms-aloft chorus. There are some killer harmonized lead lines around the three-minute mark, too. Mammoth...
MusicantiMUSIC

Wolfgang Van Halen Streaming New Song 'Mammoth'

Wolfgang Van Halen has released a lyric video for the song "Mammoth". The track comes from his solo project Mammoth WVH's self-titled debut album that is set to be released on June 11th. Van Halen says that the new track encompasses the overall vibe of the the forthcoming album and...
Musicvhnd.com

Wolfgang Van Halen Reveals Favorite Mammoth WVH Track, Recalls Good Times In Van Halen

Wolfgang Van Halen said his favorite Mammoth WVH Track is one fans haven’t heard yet. “I’m really proud of [the song] ‘Stone’,” said Wolfgang when asked by Metal Hammer’s Rich Hobson to nominate his favorite track from Mammoth WVH, the album due out on June 11th. “I don’t really count ‘Distance’ because it’s a bonus track, ‘Stone’ is the one I consider the album closer so I really wanted to go for broke and make an epic song.”
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

WOLFGANG VAN HALEN's MAMMOTH WVH Releases Lyric Video For 'Mammoth'

Wolfgang Van Halen has released the official lyric video for the song "Mammoth" from his solo band, MAMMOTH WVH. The track will appear on MAMMOTH WVH's self-titled debut album, due on June 11 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records. Wolfgang describes "Mammoth" as the song that most encompasses the overall vibe...
Musiciconvsicon.com

Alt/Pop/Synthwave Artist ARENA Releases Music Video for Cover of Van Halen’s “DREAMS”

Alt/Pop/Synthwave Artist, Arena, has signed to Imagen Records. The band will release their brand new single “FEVER” to all digital outlets on June 4, 2021. In addition, Arena has released their official music video/visualizer for their cover of Van Halen’s “DREAMS.” The cover features Producer/Songwriter/Guitarist, Justin “JD” deBlieck (Ice Nine Kills) on guitars with whom Arena is currently in the studio working on new music.
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

11 Things You Might Not Know About Van Halen's 'OU812'

On May 24th, 1988, Van Halen released OU812, their eighth studio album and their second with Sammy Hagar. The album came together soon after the tour for 5150 ended. Eddie Van Halen had some riffs and Sammy had notebooks filled with lyrics so it didn't take long for them to get back in the studio.
AccidentsPosted by
US 103.1

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Favorite Advice From Eddie

Wolfgang Van Halen revealed the favorite piece of advice his dad Eddie Van Halen ever offered him. The Mammoth WVH leader also revisited his previous comments on his father's failings as a guitar teacher, saying he’d never meant anything negative with his words. Asked about the late guitar legend’s advice,...
Musicwvli927.com

Wolfgang Van Halen Used Eddie’s Classic Guitars On New Album Sessions

Wolfgang Van Halen revealed that he used his dad Eddie Van Halen's legendary signature “Frankenstein” guitar during the sessions for his upcoming Mammoth WVH debut set. When asked by Guitar World if he used any of his father's gear on the new album, he said, “Yeah, a handful of it. I played the original Frankenstein on the solo on 'Mammoth' and on 'Feel.' You feel the history. It’s kind of terrifying holding it, just because arguably it is the most famous guitar in musical history. It’s definitely quite the thing to hold it.”
Music955glo.com

Wolfgang Van Halen Showcases Himself Playing Every Instrument In Latest Video

One of the nice surprises of this year has been the success of the debut album from Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH. He has exploded onto the Rock scene with immediate success, as his first single “Distance”, topped out at Number One on the Rock chart. The song was an emotional tribute to his Father, the late Edward Van Halen. The second single is titled “Don’t Back Down”, and it showcases Wolfgang playing all of the instruments, which he has done on this debut album on every track. The Dude plays Drums, Bass, Lead Guitar, and sings. Clearly, he is one talented guy. In the new music video for the song, Wolfgang pokes fun at himself playing, well, himself, on all of the instruments, having conversations with…..himself. Fun video, great song! Wouldn’t it be great to have Wolfgang and Mammoth WVH play Peoria someday?? Check out the video!
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Eddie Van Halen's Advice For What To Do If You Mess Up Onstage

You don't become a virtuoso without picking up a few tricks along the way, and Eddie Van Halen had plenty of them. Wolfgang Van Halen revealed his father's best musical lesson in a new interview with Sweden's Rock Sverige. Apparently the wisdom goes back at least a generation to Wolfie's jazz musician grandfather.
Musicsurvivornet.com

Heart’s Nancy Wilson Remembers Eddie Van Halen with Tribute Song ‘4Edward’; Rocker Died of Cancer at 65

Iconic Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson honors Eddie Van Halen on a new song called 4Edward from her new album, You & Me. Van Halen died of cancer at age 65 in October. The two main causes of throat cancer include smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, and Van Halen himself had said he’d been smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol since he was 12-years-old.