Jacob Eason Has 'Firm Grasp' of Colts' Offense Going into Year Two

It's not often that one of the most polarizing players on a team's roster is someone battling for the backup quarterback position, but that's the case for the Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Jacob Eason.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic affected the second-year pro's development as a rookie, things have returned relatively to normal as far as NFL offseasons go, allowing for Eason and others to get some much-needed on-site tutelage by the Colts' coaches.

“It’s awesome," Eason told reporters this week about being on the field for organized team activities. "Completely different situation in the QB room and also being a year older, it’s great. Having an idea of the offense, having a firm grasp of it going into camp is so much different in Year Two versus Year One. Getting the reps and just going out there and playing football, taking snaps under center, going through progressions – everything. It’s been a blast so far during OTAs.”

When the Colts selected the second-year talent in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, he was known as a raw, but highly talented prospect with a lot of upside who could have perhaps eventually taken over for former Colts quarterback Philip Rivers.

However, with as much work as it was going to take to rebuild Eason's game into that of an NFL quarterback, the pandemic affected how much teams could actually have their hands on players, developing them during the offseason.

With the hiccup that the NFL experienced last year, Eason's development was likely affected.

Still, he kept his nose to the grindstone as the third quarterback, inactive all season, and learned from those in front of him in Rivers and Jacoby Brissett.

"A huge factor for me was having Philip and Jacoby as mentors last year," Eason said. "They helped me lock in, answered my questions. I was able to engage with them and ask a bunch of different questions. I definitely do not believe I wasted a minute last year here. I felt given the circumstances, I grew tremendously and I’m looking forward to this upcoming season.”

With Rivers now retired, Brissett with the Miami Dolphins, and Eason potentially having the chance to back up new Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, the team has still played it cautious when speaking to the media about Eason.

Still, there is a swath of Colts fans who want nothing more than to see Eason succeed and be a contender for the team's future starting quarterback role.

On the flip side, some others are playing it much more safe and often even negating Eason's potential altogether.

He is far from guaranteed to earn the QB2 role, but the Colts also didn't acquire any competition in the offseason that signifies the job isn't Eason's to lose.

With other veterans with experience on the free-agent market, the Colts elected instead to draft competition for Eason, selecting Texas' Sam Ehlinger in the sixth round of the recent 2021 NFL Draft.

While Eason didn't see a ton of physical reps with the Colts last year in practice, he did get critical experience with the Colts' system.

“I was learning the mental last year but I wasn’t getting a lot of the reps," Eason said. "I think with yes, understanding the mental and now getting the reps, I think those two together will help me be able to show these coaches and these guys some things that I can do. Obviously, a ton of room for improvement, always continue to grow and just look to get better.”

Now, the stage is set for Eason to grab ahold of the competition and impress the Colts coaches in organized team activities, minicamp, training camp, and ultimately the preseason.

Will he take advantage?

