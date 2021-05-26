Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jacob Eason Has 'Firm Grasp' of Colts' Offense Going into Year Two

By Jake Arthur
Posted by 
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 8 days ago

It's not often that one of the most polarizing players on a team's roster is someone battling for the backup quarterback position, but that's the case for the Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Jacob Eason.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic affected the second-year pro's development as a rookie, things have returned relatively to normal as far as NFL offseasons go, allowing for Eason and others to get some much-needed on-site tutelage by the Colts' coaches.

“It’s awesome," Eason told reporters this week about being on the field for organized team activities. "Completely different situation in the QB room and also being a year older, it’s great. Having an idea of the offense, having a firm grasp of it going into camp is so much different in Year Two versus Year One. Getting the reps and just going out there and playing football, taking snaps under center, going through progressions – everything. It’s been a blast so far during OTAs.”

When the Colts selected the second-year talent in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, he was known as a raw, but highly talented prospect with a lot of upside who could have perhaps eventually taken over for former Colts quarterback Philip Rivers.

However, with as much work as it was going to take to rebuild Eason's game into that of an NFL quarterback, the pandemic affected how much teams could actually have their hands on players, developing them during the offseason.

With the hiccup that the NFL experienced last year, Eason's development was likely affected.

Still, he kept his nose to the grindstone as the third quarterback, inactive all season, and learned from those in front of him in Rivers and Jacoby Brissett.

"A huge factor for me was having Philip and Jacoby as mentors last year," Eason said. "They helped me lock in, answered my questions. I was able to engage with them and ask a bunch of different questions. I definitely do not believe I wasted a minute last year here. I felt given the circumstances, I grew tremendously and I’m looking forward to this upcoming season.”

With Rivers now retired, Brissett with the Miami Dolphins, and Eason potentially having the chance to back up new Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, the team has still played it cautious when speaking to the media about Eason.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Still, there is a swath of Colts fans who want nothing more than to see Eason succeed and be a contender for the team's future starting quarterback role.

On the flip side, some others are playing it much more safe and often even negating Eason's potential altogether.

He is far from guaranteed to earn the QB2 role, but the Colts also didn't acquire any competition in the offseason that signifies the job isn't Eason's to lose.

With other veterans with experience on the free-agent market, the Colts elected instead to draft competition for Eason, selecting Texas' Sam Ehlinger in the sixth round of the recent 2021 NFL Draft.

While Eason didn't see a ton of physical reps with the Colts last year in practice, he did get critical experience with the Colts' system.

“I was learning the mental last year but I wasn’t getting a lot of the reps," Eason said. "I think with yes, understanding the mental and now getting the reps, I think those two together will help me be able to show these coaches and these guys some things that I can do. Obviously, a ton of room for improvement, always continue to grow and just look to get better.”

Now, the stage is set for Eason to grab ahold of the competition and impress the Colts coaches in organized team activities, minicamp, training camp, and ultimately the preseason.

Will he take advantage?

What do you think about Eason's chances in the backup quarterback role? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
39
Followers
222
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Ehlinger
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Nfl Draft#Horseshoe Huddle#Facebook Jakearthurnfl#Quarterback Jacob Eason#Colts Fans#Negating Eason#Breaking Colts News#This Week#Field#Minicamp#Nfl Offseasons#Progressions#Physical Reps#Firm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLStampede Blue

Is Wentz worth the picks? Evaluating Our QB Position Group

POSITION GROUP - QUARTERBACKS: Grade (C-) The (C-) rating is due to lack of depth and unknowns. As of May 5th 2021 this is the CURRENT Colts QB Roster (Avg, Age:23.8) I am a fan of the Wentz trade and believe he can be a success, but I am trying to be objective.Taking a gamble on Wentz doesn't even do justice to the situation that the Colts have in there QB Room. We have a QB who has struggled with injuries and is hoping to get back to MVP like form. The biggest issue is who is behind him. If Wentz gets injured or is a total bust, we currently have 3 other QBs who have a combined 0 passes & 0 games experience.I will give my opinion on Wentz below, but we are putting all of our eggs in one basket. Ballard doesn't seem to have any faith in Eason who should be the back-up ideally. Chris Ballard is confident about his plans for the team, but when asked about Eason he says he is not ready. It sounds like Eason is a big arm and nothing more. Ehlinger was a much needed pick. He seems more NFL ready already than Eason and Morton. People will bring up his height, but he seems to be at least able to anticipate throws and read coverage. Again, I personally think Wentz will have a big year, but objectively we have a pretty bad QB room.
NFLStampede Blue

Colts Way Too Early 53 Man Roster and Depth Chart Prediction

The Indianapolis Colts have not long wrapped up their 2021 draft and signed some undrafted free agents to fill out the 90 man roster. The Colts rookies have attended mini camps while the veterans are fully in the midst of off-season workouts. The focus has now switched to the 2021 playing campaign.
NFLNBC Sports

Jacob Eason a lot more comfortable heading into second season with Colts

Jacob Eason‘s first season with the Indianapolis Colts was spent mostly in the background in what became a de facto red-shirt season for the former University of Washington quarterback. But with Philip Rivers retired and Jacoby Brissett now in Miami, Eason will have a chance to factor more heavily into...
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Philadelphia finishes top 8 in UDFA class rankings

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 8th overall — This is the lowest the Eagles have ever finished in my UDFA rankings. The last two years Philly finished No. 5 and No. 8 (overall), respectively. But this class is just as intriguing as those ones were (this UDFA crop in my opinion is the best of the last three for reasons I’ll touch on in Wednesday’s AFC UDFA rankings). I wouldn’t even argue with someone who thought it was more intriguing. The Eagles didn’t sign anyone, either year, that I had ranked as high overall in the Thor500 as QB Jamie Newman and iOL Kayode Awosika. Newman is 100% a victim of circumstance. My favorite sleeper quarterback in this class, Newman made an inspired transfer decision to go from Wake Forest to Georgia after the 2019 season. But he decided to opt-out after the pandemic hit. At the time of his opt-out prior to the 2020 season, Newman was sitting atop a murky Tier 2 of 2021 NFL Draft quarterback prospects behind sure-things Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Trey Lance. That tier included guys like Kyle Trask and Kellen Mond. Not only did Mac Jones and Zach Wilson quickly surge past him as the 2020 season began, but so did Trask, Mond, Davis Mills, and, well, everyone else. I think the NFL was a bit too quick to forget about Newman’s 2019 season. That year, in a hyper-speed offense that rarely threw screens, Newman showed off a sniper rifle. He ranked as PFF’s No. 6 graded quarterback on throws 10-plus yards downfield and No. 2 (behind Trevor Lawrence) on graded throws beyond 20 yards. Newman also had 22 big-time throws against just four turnover-worthy passes, a fabulous ratio. For some context, Mond had only 25 big-time throws over the last two seasons combined.
NFLStampede Blue

Colts News: Jacob Eason is excited to compete and show what he can do

'I have no idea what everyone else is talking about. (Carson Wentz) is a team guy. ... He’s been a great guy, a great teammate.'. Adam Vinatieri: ‘I’d love to play one more season’. At 48 years old, Adam Vinatieri is working toward a comeback -- even if he knows...
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' Jacob Eason: Looks set for backup QB role

Eason is the favorite to be the backup to Carson Wentz even after the Colts took Sam Ehlinger in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, ESPN 107.5 FM Indianapolis reports. Eason didn't play a snap in a regular-season game during his rookie 2020 campaign, but the Colts had enough faith in him not to sign a veteran after Jacoby Brissett, last year's backup, left in free agency. Eason isn't likely to get on the field much this season barring an injury to Carson Wentz, however.
NFLIndianapolis Colts

Colts' QB Jacob Eason Seeing Progress With Practice Time

As a rookie, Jacob Eason had to focus on a lot of things that didn't involve throwing a football. The circumstances of 2020 - canceled spring practices, a shortened training camp and no preseason games - dealt him a difficult challenge to grow in his first year in the NFL. But Marcus Brady, the Colts' quarterbacks coach last year and now the team's offensive coordinator, said Eason "took advantage of what he was able to this past season."
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Former Husky QB Jacob Eason Much More Comfortable Heading Into Year Two

Even though the team he plays for brought in an experienced starter in a blockbuster trade during the offseason, former Husky quarterback Jacob Eason feels much more comfortable in his own professional skin. He's found a comfort-level with his teammates and coaches and now in year two in the same offensive system, he has a much better understanding of what is expected of him. He told the media recently that the quarterback room is different and he's not worried about competing for the backup job as we get to be about two months away from the start of training camp.
NFLcbs4indy.com

Colts’ Jacob Eason ‘didn’t waste one minute’ during altered 2020

INDIANAPOLIS – The uniqueness of the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterbacks room is undeniable, even taking into account the nomadic nature of the NFL. The individual with the most experience in the room and with Frank Reich’s offense was on the active roster for all 17 games last year but never suited up on game day.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Jacob Eason opens up on Colts adding Carson Wentz, Sam Ehlinger to QB room entering Year 2 in NFL

The Indianapolis Colts' quarterback room entering the 2021 NFL season looks a lot different, from Philip Rivers' retirement to Jacoby Brissett's Miami Dolphins signing, creating a new opportunity for former Georgia Bulldogs and Washington Huskies star Jacob Eason as he enters his second year. While the Colts made a trade for the Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz and selected former Texas Longhorns star Sam Ehlinger with a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Eason embraces an opportunity to compete and improve.
NFLUSA Today

Colts' 2021 training camp preview: QB Sam Ehlinger

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up their spring workouts at the end of May and will return for training camp sometime at the end of July to prepare for the 2021 regular season. Before that happens, we will be going through the majority of the roster to preview their background, projected role and bottom line with the team entering training camp.
NFLIndianapolis Colts

Colts' OC Marcus Brady 'Very Pleased' With Jacob Eason's Progress

Colts second-year quarterback Jacob Eason felt like he made progress during OTAs last month. And Marcus Brady, the Colts' offensive coordinator and Eason's quarterbacks coach in 2020, felt the same thing. "I was very pleased with what I saw over the last few weeks with Jacob, where he's at," Brady...
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Sign Free-Agent Linebacker Malik Jefferson

The Indianapolis Colts have added another linebacker into the fold. On Wednesday, the team signed free agent Malik Jefferson, formerly of the Los Angeles Chargers. At 6'2", 241, and 25 years old, Jefferson gives the Colts another special teams piece. Last season with the Chargers, Jefferson saw action in 13...
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Offseason: Player Stock Report

We're now through the point of the NFL offseason where teams have done the heavy lifting. Through the beginning of free agency and now last week's 2021 NFL Draft, the 32 clubs have made changes to their rosters in preparation for the upcoming season. As the offseason progresses and finishes...
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Announce 5 Undrafted Free Agent Signings

On Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts announced that they signed five undrafted free agents. Those five players match our 2021 NFL Draft Indianapolis Colts Undrafted Free Agent Tracker released after the draft:. Duke running back Deon Jackson. Texas wide receiver Tarik Black. USC wide receiver Tyler Vaughns. Liberty linebacker Anthony Butler.
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Sign 5-of-7 NFL Draft Picks

On Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts announced that they have signed five of their seven selections from the 2021 NFL Draft. Defensive ends Kwity Paye (first round) and Dayo Odeyingbo (second round), safety Shawn Davis (fifth round), wide receiver Mike Strachan (seventh round), and offensive lineman Will Fries (seventh round) are now all under contract.
NFLchatsports.com

Has The Houston Texans Offense Improved?

Over at ESPN.com, Sarah Barshop offered her analysis of the 2021 Houston Texans offense. She rated the following positions. Given the apparent loss of Deshaun Watson, it’s hard to comprehend how this offense could improve over last year’s 13th ranked unit. But, Barshop seems optimistic in a few categories. Which is a little strange considering the team isn’t favored to win one single game this season.