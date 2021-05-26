AHSTW hosts Riverside on KSOM

(Avoca) High School baseball will occupy the KSOM airwaves Thursday evening, weather permitting. The matchup has AHSTW hosting Riverside.

The Vikings lost their opener 7-1 against Audubon. The game was tight until the late innings. Blake Holst threw six innings before running out of pitches. “He pitched a heck of a ballgame. It’s been a long time since we’ve had that good of an outing to start with. He had 15 strikeouts through six innings so he was humming along and then the pitch count bug got him. He was getting stronger in the sixth inning, he had struck out the side and then we had to take him out for the pitch count. It was 3-1 at that point.”

Coach Jason Holst admits there are a lot of new faces on the diamond this year with only four returning starters. “We have freshman Nick Denning who plays infield and pitches for us. We have Blake Holst who is a senior and this will be in his fourth year starting on the infield and will do some pitching for us. We have Brayden Lund another returning letterman that did some good for us last year. Another guy that played in our lineup and lettered was David Johnson.”

Holst refers to Riverside as a program on the rise. “They have some really good athletes going through their program, not just in baseball, but in their school in general.” He says, “They’ve got a good young coach, Cole Chapin. He comes from a pretty good blood line of baseball players along with his uncle Bob Mantell at Treynor so I expect them to be good in the fundamentals and well prepared.”

Riverside is 0-1 on the season. The Bulldogs lost a 12-1 contest to Missouri Valley on Monday and were rained out against Audubon on Tuesday.