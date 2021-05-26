Space Yacht Announces Official Return to Los Angeles
After getting everyone back in a groove with a fantastic boat party, Space Yacht sets its sights on returning to Los Angeles this September. When the music industry screeched to a halt last year and the pandemic took hold, professional party-throwers Space Yacht didn’t skip a beat. Instead of taking some time off, they kicked the brand into high gear by dominating the livestreaming realm, launching a label to support rising artists, and even were some of the first to fully embrace the growing NFT market. Now, with shows beginning to return, they’ve set their sights on bringing forth a showcase to mark their grand return to Los Angeles.edmidentity.com