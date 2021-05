(Bloomberg) — McDonald’s Corp. will raise hourly wages to help it hire and retain workers in an increasingly tight labor market for U.S. restaurants. The raises, which average about 10%, bring hourly entry-level salaries to a range of $11 to $17, with managers starting at $15 to $20, depending on location. Once the raises are completed, average hourly pay at company-owned restaurants will be more than $13, McDonald’s said.