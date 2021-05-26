newsbreak-logo
Lexington County, SC

Lexington County Coroner: Victim of fatal dirt bike crash Tuesday was a 13-year-old boy

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says the victim of a fatal dirt bike crash on Williams Circle Tuesday evening was a 13-year-old boy. Around 6:40 p.m., authorities say the boy was riding his dirt bike on Williams Circle, near Courtney Drive, when his bike left the road, hit a mailbox and then struck a tree. Officials say the 13-year-old was taken to an area hospital where he died because of his injuries.

