Lexington County Coroner: Victim of fatal dirt bike crash Tuesday was a 13-year-old boy

Boiling Springs, SC (05/15/2021 Paul Kirby) – A poultry house caught fire and was destroyed by fire just after 12:30 p.m. on Friday. Callers placed the fire in the 2300 block of Calks Ferry Road near the intersection of the dirt portion of Boiling Springs Road. This is close to Boiling Springs United Methodist Church. Lexington County firefighters from across central and western Lexington County rushed to the fire to assist in stopping the blaze from extending to other nearby houses and eventually, putting the fire out.