Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Dirtybird Campout Announces Flash Sale for 2021 Edition

By Grant Gilmore
edmidentity.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirtybird Campout is set to make its return to the Modesto Reservoir in a big way this fall and members of the flock can snag tickets on June 11. The rise in boutique festivals over the past decade has been impossible to ignore as labels and collectives around the world create their own unique experiences for their biggest fans. At the forefront of these highly-curated events is none other than behemoth imprint Dirtybird, who took things to the next level back in 2015 with the debut of Dirtybird Campout. Ever since that debut edition members of the flock from near and far have flocked to California to get a dose of beats – and now they’ll make their grand return home in 2021.

edmidentity.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claude Vonstroke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Sale#October#The Modesto Reservoir#Ga#Vib#Dirtybird Campinn#Imprint Dirtybird#Boutique Festivals#Fall#Tickets#10am Pt#Stars#Artists#Beats#Glamping Options#Home#Payment Plans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
Related
Video Gamesgamedeals365.com

Redeemer: Enhanced Edition on sale for $1

For 48 hours only, you can buy Redeemer: Enhanced Edition for just $1. The deal is only available through the official Steam key retailer Fanatical. In this intense top-down brawler, you’ll use your fists, hammers, firearms and even the environment to take down foes in gory fashion. Grabbing the brawler genre by the throat, Redeemer drags it into 2017 in brutal style by adding a deep melee combat system and numerous unique types of kills.
Shoppingcity-countyobserver.com

2021 Annual Book Sale Date and Time Announced

Discounted Books, Food Trucks & Children’s Activities on June 5th!. Willard Library is making up for missing last year’s Book Sale with GREAT deals this year!. PLUS other Willard Library merchandise available for a discounted price! Transactions are CASH ONLY. Parking available at Berry Global lot at the corner of...
Artsedmidentity.com

Coachella 2022 Announces Dates and Advanced Access Sale

After two years of Nochella, Coachella has officially revealed its dates for April 2022 along with details on the pre-sale this month. The past two years have been filled with ups and downs for the faithful attendees of Coachella. The 2020 edition that was set to feature an absolutely stacked lineup was forced to be postponed due to the onset of the pandemic, and the 2021 edition fell to the same fate. Instead, Goldenvoice looked to 2022 for its full return instead of slamming in the two weekends of festivities into the fall. Today, after teasing that an update was on the horizon, they’ve officially announced that the festival will take place on the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022.
Lifestylehot969boston.com

Halloween Events & Ticket On Sale Dates Announced

We know it’s only June, but some central Florida theme parks are announcing their Halloween events and tickets are either on sale already or go on sale very soon. Don’t get left behind!. *New episodes available every Thursday!. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss an episode! We would...
Theater & Danceedmidentity.com

Global Dance Festival Announces Stacked Lineup for 2021 Edition

Gabriel & Dresden, Excision, Deorro, Spencer Brown, Green Velvet, and more have been announced on the Global Dance Festival 2021 lineup!. Each year, dance music lovers from Colorado and beyond descend upon Denver for a weekend filled with unreal performances and plenty of fun at Global Dance Festival. Although the 2020 edition couldn’t take place due to the ongoing pandemic, the minds behind the festival have been hard at work to bring an experience for their attendees in 2021. Today, they’ve delivered the dates and lineup to mark its return!
Musicedmidentity.com

Lost In Dreams Music Festival Announces Lineup for Debut Edition

Dabin, Autograf, SG Lewis, Moore Kismet, Seven Lions, Cassian, and more have been unveiled on the lineup for Lost In Dreams Music Festival. Back in February, Insomniac continued its growth into new reaches of the dance music and festival scene by unveiling one of its newest brands, Lost In Dreams. Centered around the sounds of melodic dubstep, future bass, and other vocal-driven styles, this new addition to their roster has already seen a number of stunners on their imprint. But along with the initial announcement was a tease that Lost In Dreams would become its own festival as well, and after teasing its debut this year, today they’ve unveiled the lineup!
Chicago, ILmix1063fm.com

Lollapalooza Lineup By Day Announced And Tickets On Sale

The Lollapalooza 2021 lineup by day has been revealed, with tickets going on sale yesterday (June 2). More than 165 bands will perform on eight stages over four full days of music July 29-August 1 in Chicago’s Grant Park. Miley Cyrus, Playboi Carti, Steve Aoki, and more will perform on...
MusicEDMTunes

Above & Beyond Add 2nd Red Rocks Show

The Above & Beyond Red Rocks show sold out in seconds so the iconic trance producers have added another date. The original date takes place Friday, October 22nd, and the new date is Thursday, October 21st. We know that Thursday shows aren’t exactly ideal but perhaps make a weekend getaway out of it. This beautiful backdrop is a place you’ve got to attend at least once in your life.
Okeechobee, FLedmidentity.com

Okeechobee Announces Dates and Ticket Info for 5th Edition

Okeechobee drops the official dates and details for its return to Sunshine Grove in March 2022 to celebrate five years of fun in the sun. In 2020, Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival was one of the final events held before lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For over a year, music fans and artists alike suffered from this drought of live events. Now that “nature is healing,” it comes as no surprise that the Insomniac Events and Soundslinger have been hard at work and are just as pumped for the return of the festival in 2022.
Colorado Springs, COgscoblog.org

Campout at Rocky Mountain Vibes

Get your tickets NOW for our Girl Scout Night AND CAMPOUT at Rocky Mountain Vibes in Colorado Springs on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. Girl Scouts should wear their vest or sash to help show their Girl Scout spirit! For $20/person, you will receive:. Ticket to the game.
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Flash Flood Water Park Announces Summer Re-opening

The City of Battle Creek has announced the re-opening of Flash Flood Water Park, for the summer season, with gates opening Saturday, June 5th, at noon. This season, between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the pool will be open 7-days a week, from noon to 6 PM. General admission is $10, children 2 and younger are free. Now that Wuhan Virus restrictions are being lifted, the pool will be open at full capacity with no restrictions.
Theater & DanceYour EDM

Illenium b2b Said The Sky b2b Dabin, Excision, Kaskade & More At Global Dance Fest Next Month

Denver’s premiere dance music festival, Global Dance, just announced their official lineup for 2021, going down in just over a month, July 23-24, at Mile High Stadium. Following a memorable performance in 2018, Illenium and Said The Sky return for another b2b, this time adding Dabin to the mix to (nearly) recreate Illenium’s epic live show tour ensemble; however, the DJ set format is sure to see the three artists throw in some curveballs we’re not used to seeing. Elsewhere, Excision, Tiësto, Kaskade, and more will grace the main stage for some truly explosive energy.
EntertainmentNME

US branch of Independent Venue Week announces 2021 edition

The US version of Independent Venue Week has announced plans for its 2021 edition, which will return to in-person events after last year’s online celebrations. : Restarting live music in 2021: gig and festival bosses on what to expect. The event will take place from July 12 to 18, with...
RetailICV2

CATAN STUDIO AND ASMODEE ANNOUNCE 'CATAN 3D EDITION'

Catan Studio and Asmodee announced Catan 3D Edition, a new premium version of Catan, for release in August. Catan is getting a high-end makeover, the likes of which hasn't seen since the release of the 10th Anniversary Settlers of Catan 3D Special Edition Treasure Chest Set (see 'Mayfair Plans Settlers 3-D Special Edition'). A new high-end edition release has been long overdue, as the fan base for Catan has grown significantly since the last one in 2005.
Musicgratefulweb.com

John Hartford Memorial Campout coming up in just 2 weeks

We are excited that the John Hartford Memorial Campout will be our first "official event" of the year. Keeping the tradition of the John Hartford festival alive, June 2-5 will be in memory of John Hartford and John Hotze. There will be music on the main stage Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Rock Musicundertheradarmag.com

Sennen Announce 15th Anniversary Edition of “Widows”

UK shoegaze outfit Sennen celebrate their twentieth year of existence by releasing an expanded edition of their debut album, Widows. Initially released In October 2005 on the Hungry Audio label, Widows came out to a wealth of critical acclaim ensuring its creators became one of the focal points in the resurgence of a scene that also spawned the likes of The Early Years, Engineers, Exit Calm, Amusement Parks On Fire, and I LIKE TRAINS, among many, many others.
Technologymmorpg.com

Flexispot Announces Flexispot Day Weeklong Sale

We’ve reviewed a number of Flexispot products here at MMORPG and, today, the company is holding it’s first annual Flexispot Day sales event. Similar to Amazon Prime Day, the company will be offering steep discounts on a number of its products between May 24th and May 30th. There will be sitewide discounts up to 35% off and flash sales on some of its most popular products.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Limited edition "Flash Silver" OnePlus 9 Pro revealed; take a look

The OnePlus 9 Pro is the company’s latest flagship, but already a special edition of the smartphone has been revealed. The OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition focuses on all things silver and the company will make only 1,500 units. The new OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Edition is...