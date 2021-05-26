Dirtybird Campout Announces Flash Sale for 2021 Edition

Dirtybird Campout is set to make its return to the Modesto Reservoir in a big way this fall and members of the flock can snag tickets on June 11. The rise in boutique festivals over the past decade has been impossible to ignore as labels and collectives around the world create their own unique experiences for their biggest fans. At the forefront of these highly-curated events is none other than behemoth imprint Dirtybird, who took things to the next level back in 2015 with the debut of Dirtybird Campout. Ever since that debut edition members of the flock from near and far have flocked to California to get a dose of beats – and now they’ll make their grand return home in 2021.