newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warwick, NY

Mayor Dwyer: Greenwood Lake Beach at Thomas Morahan Waterfront Park Opening

By Warwick Dispatch
Warwick Valley Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGWL Beach will be opening this Sat., May 29 at 10 a.m. for Town of Warwick residents only. Beach hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. Residents may now conveniently purchase passes on the Village website at www.villageofgreenwoodlake.org, in person at Village Hall or at the gate of the beach. There are new vending machines in the bathhouse providing snacks, drinks and ice cream. You’ll notice we plan on operating one hour earlier than previously and closing one hour earlier as well. We will listen to feedback to determine what residents prefer. We’ve also extended the seven day a week opening into May and June rather than waiting for school to get out.

www.wvdispatch.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warwick, NY
Government
City
Warwick, NY
City
Greenwood, NY
City
Greenwood Lake, NY
Greenwood Lake, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Village Hall#Vending Machines#Dog#Town Of Warwick#Morahan Waterfront#Beach Hours#Mayor#Warwick Residents#Gwl Beach#School#Sat#Snacks#June#Drinks#Passes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Politics
News Break
Ice Cream
Related
Orange County, NYTimes Herald-Record

Orange County proposes $18 million rail trail from Chester to Salisbury Mills

Orange County officials have proposed an $18 million project to create a 10-mile recreational trail on an abandoned railroad in Chester, Blooming Grove and Cornwall. Planning Commissioner Alan Sorensen is set to appear before a legislative committee on Wednesday to seek approval from lawmakers to apply for $14.4 million in federal funds to build the planned Schunnemunk Rail Trail. The state and county each would contribute $1.8 million to cover the remaining cost.
Warwick, NYwarwickvalleyschools.com

WVMS art students provide input for the Village of Warwick Comprehensive Plan

Warwick Valley Middle School students in Nicole Sisco’s art classes created drawings that will hopefully help the Village of Warwick update its Comprehensive Plan. Ms. Sisco assigned all of her students to produce artwork showing what they think are the best parts of the village now or what the village should look like in 20 years. She took the best of the drawings and made a movie that was posted on the village website and viewed by the Comprehensive Plan Committee.
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Warwick, NYWarwick Valley Dispatch

Supervisor Sweeton: Mark Your Calendars for Spring Events

For Town information log on to www.townofwarwick.org or tune to Cablevision Municipal Channel 21. St. Anthony Community Hospital will be offering a walk-in clinic for first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Fri., May 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Limited doses are available. The clinic is open to anyone ages 18 and over. Anyone who lives or works in New York State is welcome to attend. To truly defeat this virus as many people as possible should be vaccinated. You can arrange bus service to and from the hospital from anywhere in the Town by calling our Dial-A-Bus service at 986-2877, 24 hours in advance.
Warwick, NYWarwick Valley Dispatch

School District Board Member & Budget Votes Set for May 18

Voters will head to the polls on Tues., May 18 to select candidates on School Boards and vote on the proposed School Budgets in all three School Districts in Warwick. In the Florida Union Free School District, voters are being asked to approve the proposed $23,537,680 budget for the 2021-22 school year. In addition, voters will choose among two candidates for two seats on the Board of Education each for a three-year term. The candidates are incumbents – John T. Redman II and Robert J. Scheuermann. Although Steven Vega is on the ballot, he informed the Warwick Valley Dispatch that he is withdrawing from the race.
Warwick, NYWarwick Valley Dispatch

Warwick Valley Farmers’ Market Opens for the Season

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on opening day of the Warwick Valley Farmers’ Market on Sun., May 9. The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through November in the South St. parking lot in the Village of Warwick. Pictured (from left) are: Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton; Warwick Valley Farmers’ Market Steering Committee members – Linda Moser, Annette Sanchez, co-chair Will Ashby & chairperson Cheryl Rogowski; Merchants Guild President Corrine Iurato; Warwick Chamber of Commerce President Elizabeth Cassidy; Kristin Menge’ & Village of Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard.
Greenwood Lake, NYWarwick Valley Dispatch

Greenwood Lake Public Library Has Reopened

We have reopened! This past year has taught us to think outside the box in order to reach our community – and your response spoke volumes. Going forward, we will continue to offer a mix of in-person, traditional library programming, materials and services, while expanding all of the above in the digital realm. Your library card now lets you create your own comfort zone.
Warwick, NYWarwick Valley Dispatch

Student Artwork Featured in Warwick Historical Society Events

The Warwick Historical Society (WHS) works closely with a talented group of teens from throughout the Town of Warwick. The students and society members get together monthly to tour historic properties, clear Revolutionary War cemeteries, and get up close and personal with Warwick’s past. Two of the student board members...
Florida Statewarwickadvertiser.com

Greenwood Lake, Florida and Warwick Valley: School votes at a glance

Proposition one: 2021-22 proposed budget: $23,537,680. School board: Elect two candidates running for two board of education seats available. They will appear on the ballot in the following order:. Robert J. Scheuermann *. John T. Redman II *. * incumbent. Time and Place to vote: Tuesday, May 18, 6 a.m....
Orange County, NYNews 12

Orange County sheriff retires after nearly 20 years in office

Sheriff Carl Dubois, who is the longest serving sheriff in Orange County history, publicly announced plans last week that he will not run for reelection and is retiring. During his tenure, the office created a dedicated firearms training center for deputies, began a civilian firearms program and has regularly been nationally recognized for policing and corrections excellence.
Warwick, NYWarwick Valley Dispatch

Supervisor Sweeton: Town Hall to Resume Normal Activities

For Town information log on to www.townofwarwick.org or tune to Cablevision Municipal Channel 21. Throughout the COVID 19 pandemic Town employees have continued to provide the services our residents required. While we evolved the process for providing those services there was not a day that they were not available to our residents. For that we are grateful and thank them, as well as our residents, for adapting as necessary.
Warwick, NYwarwickadvertiser.com

Get in the Grove, the Warwick Grove

Warwick. Tastefully decorated with custom-designed wallpaper and window treatments, you will find that each room is more inviting than the next and offers flexibility of uses to suit your needs.
Orange County, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

The Circus Is Coming to Orange County!

Back when I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, there was always a circus coming to town. Seriously, there would be three, four or more circuses in the Hudson Valley during the summer. And I believe the Mid Hudson Civic Center hosted the circus a couple of times a year. And then there were the really big circuses in New York City. There was even an old joke about running away to join the circus. Not so much anymore, though.
Warwick, NYwarwickadvertiser.com

Warwick. Online registration for village rec programs opens May 17

Online registration for 2021 Village of Warwick Summer Recreation programs will open on Monday, May 17, at 9 a.m. Registration will be limited this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. All recreation information for the 2021 summer programs is currently viewable on the recreation link at villageofwarwick.org.