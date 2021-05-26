Mayor Dwyer: Greenwood Lake Beach at Thomas Morahan Waterfront Park Opening

GWL Beach will be opening this Sat., May 29 at 10 a.m. for Town of Warwick residents only. Beach hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. Residents may now conveniently purchase passes on the Village website at www.villageofgreenwoodlake.org, in person at Village Hall or at the gate of the beach. There are new vending machines in the bathhouse providing snacks, drinks and ice cream. You’ll notice we plan on operating one hour earlier than previously and closing one hour earlier as well. We will listen to feedback to determine what residents prefer. We’ve also extended the seven day a week opening into May and June rather than waiting for school to get out.