Sew a bucket hat to keep the sun off your face when you’re out on summer adventures! Use my bucket hat tutorial and free sewing pattern to whip one up in an afternoon. I love being outside, but my skin burns easily. Luckily this year I’ve got a pretty new bucket hat that will protect my face from the fierce summer sun. I couldn’t find one exactly how I like in the stores, but that’s okay because I can sew and so I made one for myself. I’m kind of in love with it.