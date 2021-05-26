Cancel
Music

Seven Lions Announces Higher Love Show at Red Rocks

By Raven Wright
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven Lions will invade Red Rocks this July to ignite some higher love with support from Gem & Tauri, MitiS, and Andrew Bayer!. Seven Lions is a gem. He’s definitely a top-tier artist who continues to grow and thrive over time. In fact, he’s the definition of longevity. The man behind Ophelia Records has blessed with endless classics like “Strangers” featuring Tove Lo, “Rush Over Me” featuring HALIENE, “Worlds Apart” featuring Kerli, “Island” featuring Nevve, and so many more. He’s become an expert in blending various genres together and his music will invoke some sort of emotional response, even if you try to fight it.

