Mickelson, Brady to face DeChambeau, Rodgers in The Match

Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 8 days ago
HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — The next edition of The Match will feature PGA stars Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau along with NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

The celebrity fundraising competition will be held at the Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Montana on July 6 and will be televised on TNT starting at 5 p.m. EDT, Turner Sports announced Wednesday.

Players will have open mics and will be able to talk with other players and the commentators during the modified alternate shot match play event, which will raise money for Feeding America and other charities.

Mickelson, winner of this year's PGA Championship, will be paired with seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady to take on 2020 U.S. Open champion DeChambeau and Rodgers, a three-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion.

Mickelson won the inaugural edition of The Match against Tiger Woods in Las Vegas in 2018.

Mickelson and Brady lost the second event to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in May 2020. But in November, Mickelson and former NBA star Charles Barkley upset three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry and Manning, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

The Reserve at Moonlight Basin near Big Sky is a Jack Nicklaus-designed course sitting at an elevation of 7,500 feet (2,286 meters). It features a 777-yard (710-meter) par 5 hole.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Atlanta, GA
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
