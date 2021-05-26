Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Sky's Wade: official referred to him with derogatory term

By DOUG FEINBERG
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 8 days ago

Chicago Sky coach James Wade filed a complaint with the WNBA on Wednesday morning after an official referred to him in a derogatory manner during Tuesday's night's loss to Atlanta.

"When someone tells one of my players 'hey explain to your boy,' I take that personal. That's what I've been dealing with. That's how people see me." said Wade on Tuesday night after his team lost 90-83 to the Dream.

Wade is one of two Black male head coaches in the league.

The WNBA typically investigates complaints of this nature, but doesn't comment on pending investigations.

Wade also implied his team is targeted by officials with “ridiculous” calls. Chicago was called for 22 fouls while Atlanta had 21.

“I’m not going to try to victimize anything but I take it personal. It’s personal. We don’t have any margin for error," Wade said. "Watch the game. It’s ridiculous. It’s shameful and It’s disgraceful. The players work hard. When they come out and try to do the right things and they get penalized for what colors you have on, then I think it’s ridiculous.”

This incident comes on the heels of the league suspending Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller for a comment he made to an official about Las Vegas Aces' star Liz Cambage. Miller apologized for his remark but was suspended a game and fined $10,000 by the league.

Chicago's next game is Friday night against Los Angeles.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
30K+
Followers
52K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wade
Person
Liz Cambage
Person
Curt Miller
Person
Sky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Sky#Las Vegas Aces#The Associated Press#Head Coaches#The League#Pending Investigations#Complaints#Error#Atlanta#Los Angeles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Sky put Gabby Williams on full-season suspended list: source

The Sky put Gabby Williams on the full-season suspended list Thursday, a team source confirmed to the Sun-Times. Last month, the French national team announced that Williams would be part of the preliminary roster to compete in Women’s EuroBasket 2021. Following that announcement, a WNBA source confirmed that the Sky...
NBAPosted by
NBC Chicago

Sky Trade Gabby Williams to Los Angeles Sparks for Watts, Fiebich

Sky trade Gabby Williams to Sparks for Watts, Fiebich originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Sky have traded fourth-year forward Gabby Williams to the Los Angeles Sparks in exchange for Stephanie Watts and the rights to German national player Leonie Fiebich, the team announced Sunday. Williams was placed on...
NBAChicago Sun-Times

2021 Chicago Sky Preview: Championship or bust?

The Sky open up the historic 25th WNBA season with heightened expectations after signing WNBA champion and two-time MVP Candace Parker. The already talented squad became instant championship contenders when Parker inked her two-year deal, but no team is a lock for the title, not even when Parker is on the roster.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Report: Sky file complaint after coach James Wade says ref called him 'boy'

The Chicago Sky filed a complaint with the WNBA after an official allegedly called coach James Wade "boy" during the team's 90-83 loss to the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, the Chicago Tribune reported. "Boy" is considered a derogatory term when addressed at Black men. "I'm a grown man," said Wade,...
NBAPosted by
Hartford Courant

Former UConn star Gabby Williams traded to Los Angeles Sparks following suspension by Chicago Sky

As many expected, basketball fans have seen the last of Gabby Williams in Chicago. The former UConn star and No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA draft by the Chicago Sky has been traded to the Los Angeles Sparks, the teams announced Sunday afternoon. The Sky received rookie Stephanie Watts and the rights to Leonie Fiebich in return. Though Williams will not be able to play for the Sparks in ...
NBAPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Sky lose their 5th straight on a 3-point buzzer-beater as Candace Parker sits out again with a lingering ankle sprain

Chicago Sky coach James Wade said he wanted to see a sense of urgency and confidence from his players to believe they could win even with a limited roster and key players sidelined. They nearly delivered Tuesday against the Phoenix Mercury at Wintrust Arena. However, a long 3-point buzzer-beater by Mercury guard Kia Nurse forced the Sky to walk off their home court dejected again. The 84-83 ...
NBAPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Gabby Williams wanted out of Chicago in April

Days before Sky coach and general manager James Wade had to trim his roster down to 11 players ahead of the 2021 WNBA season he put Gabby Williams on the full-season suspended list. Williams was moved out of Chicago three days later in a trade that sent her to Los...
NBAWNBA.com

Veteran Leadership Already Shining Through for the Sky

After the Chicago Sky was eliminated in the second round of the 2019 WNBA playoffs and suffered a first round postseason exit in 2020, General Manager and Head Coach James Wade made it a point to address the team’s veteran presence and frontcourt depth. During the offseason, a two-year contract...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

WNBA opens an investigation into an official’s ‘boy’ comment to Chicago Sky coach James Wade, who said it was ‘disrespectful and has no place in our league’

Chicago Sky coach James Wade said Thursday that the WNBA informed him it was investigating a complaint he filed about a “disrespectful” comment an official made about him to a player during Tuesday’s game. After a 90-83 loss to the Atlanta Dream at Wintrust Arena, Wade said an official told a Sky player to talk to Wade by saying, “Explain to your boy ...” about a call. “Once you go to ...
NBAAwful Announcing

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone corrects ESPN reporter who refers to him as Mike

“Be Like Mike” was a long-running Nike campaign centered on NBA superstar Michael Jordan. It’s safe to assume that current Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone was adamantly opposed to that direction. Saturday night, the Nuggets were taking on the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Playoffs and ESPN’s Cassidy...
NBAdailymemphian.com

Morant’s father says Utah fans made derogatory remarks

At least one fan was ejected for making offensive comments to Ja Morant’s family. Drew Hill covers the Memphis Grizzlies and is a top-10 APSE winner. He has worked throughout the South writing about college athletics before landing in Memphis.
BasketballDayton Daily News

Bonus hoops: WNBA exceeds last year's number of OT games

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA season is only a few weeks old and there already have been five games that have been decided in overtime, including four in the past seven days. The total has already surpassed the entire 2020 season and equals the 2019 mark, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. With 37 games played, that's 13.5% that have gone to an extra period. That would break the previous percentage record set in 2009 of 11.3% according to the league. That season 25 games went to OT.
NBAWNBA.com

GRINER NAMED WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

2014 WNBA Champion, two-time Defensive Player of the Year and two-time WNBA scoring leader Brittney Griner was named the Western Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the league office today. It’s the ninth career honor for Griner, the second-most by a Mercury player in franchise history (Diana Taurasi, 20).
Basketballrotoballer.com

WNBA Daily Fantasy Lineup Picks (6/1/21): WNBA DFS Advice for DraftKings and FanDuel

We've got a big night of WNBA action on Tuesday, with four games on the docket. Aces/Sun will be a battle of two of the league's best teams, while the Sparks will try to get their third win in a row as they face the Wings. Chicago will try to break a four-game losing streak as they face Phoenix, and then...then the Fever play the Storm in what should be a blowout win for Seattle.