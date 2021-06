When the Dodge Viper arrived on the scene back in the 1990s, it was quite literally a shock to the automotive world. The V10-powered machine was so raw and brutal that one Carroll Shelby even deemed it a worthy successor to the all-mighty Shelby Cobra. And while the Viper would go on to share the same racing success as its spiritual forefather, the car never had the same levels of sales success as its rival in the Chevrolet Corvette. That doesn’t mean folks don’t utilize these machines for some insane projects however. In fact, Will Dugas has just managed to highlight the drag racing capabilities of the Gen-2 Dodge Viper by setting a new ¼ mile world record for the nameplate. Here’s what you need to know about “The Juggernaut” Viper and its six-second pass.