While most theatres are looking for small cast shows with which to re-open, the real “lucky ones” are the ones who find a script as charming and true to life as this basic two-hander by Lia Romeo. Ms. Romeo has a gift with dialogue making it natural and seemingly effortless. She also has an understanding of the limits of friendship and the love/hate relationship that can evolve when the stakes get changed. Haven’t we all had that friend who was just a little bit jealous of what we had and who we were? The one who can barely hide their dismay when you get a raise or meet a guy or win a prize. The one who would turn into a bitter bit—if you accidently won the lottery and they didn’t because they hadn’t bought a ticket in their entire life. You know the one.