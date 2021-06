TRENTON, N.J. (May 14, 2021) – The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) Board recently approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Stockton University to support the establishment of an esports Innovation Center at the university’s Atlantic City campus. The NJEDA will provide $200,000 in funding and provide staff support for the Innovation Center, which is expected to contribute to establishing Atlantic City as a hub for the rapidly growing esports industry.