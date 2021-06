Huge crowds turned out for the grand opening of The Villages at Sandfort Farm and their excitement was understandable and has continued into the third and final phase! Situated just north of I-70, between Zumbehl and Truman Roads, historic Sandfort Farm is one of St. Charles’ most anticipated new-home developments in recent years. At this enviable location, McKelvey Homes, Lombardo Homes and Payne Family Homes have joined forces to create an extraordinary master-planned community consisting of 253 homesites clustered around numerous cul-de-sacs radiating from a single main boulevard.