Vermont State

National Science Foundation SBIR/STTR program overview: A unique opportunity for Vermont businesses engaged in R&D

 5 days ago

Wednesday, May 26 at 9 a.m.— VIRTUAL — The Vermont Procurement Technical Assistance Center (VT PTAC) is pleased to present this SBIR/STTR webinar on Wednesday, May 26 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for Vermont businesses involved in Research and Development (R&D). Technology companies eligible for non-dilutive federal funding through the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs should attend this free event.

