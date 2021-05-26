The South Baldwin Chamber welcomes Towne + Beech to Foley

The South Baldwin Chamber recently celebrated a new business in one of Foley's historic buildings. EXIT Realty Landmark is now opened for business in the Landmark building located at 316 South McKenzie Street in Foley. Regional owners Kathy Dooley and Troy Dooley, along with Shannon Hesse (Broker), and Diane Martino and Jennifer Carr (Franchisees), welcomed everyone to the celebration. EXIT Realty Landmark's team of experienced real estate agents can help you find homes for sale in your ideal neighborhood, or help you to sell your current home. You can find them in the South Baldwin Chamber directory (http://bit.ly/sbccDIR) and Facebook (@EXITRealtyLandmarkAL).