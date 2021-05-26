Cancel
The South Baldwin Chamber welcomes Towne + Beech to Foley

gulfcoastnewstoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Baldwin Chamber recently celebrated a ribbon cutting for a new business in Foley, Towne + Beech, an interior design company known for its relaxed coastal chic style. You may have already seen their work featured in Southern Living, Forbes, Small Spaces, and Mobile Bay Magazine, just to name a few. Stop by their Foley location at 104 South Beech Street, visit online at www.towneandbeech.com, or check out their latest posts on Facebook (@TowneandBeech) and Instagram (@suzannewinstonandassociates). SBCC Directory: http://bit.ly/sbccDIR.

