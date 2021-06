LEXINGTON — The leather of Anna Byrd’s catcher’s mitt popped one final time after a yellow softball floated over home plate. Nine different softball gloves were individually lofted into the air and Southern Alamance players sprinted to the pitcher's circle to surround their only senior. Shortstop Greta Hessenthaler leaped into pitcher Isley Duggins' arms, the two bear hugged one another as the rest of the Patriots huddled in tight, many of them with their arms wrapped around another as they jumped up and down.