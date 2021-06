Fans have been eagerly awaiting the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is set to hit theatres at the end of the year. The highly-anticipated movie is set to see the return of Tom Holland in the titular role as well as some other fan-favorites from the first two films. One person who is expected to reprise their role is Angourie Rice who plays Betty Brant. Rice is currently co-starring in HBO Max's Mare of Easttown alongside Kate Winslet. During a recent chat with Collider, Rice spoke about her new series as well as the Spider-Man movies. In fact, she compared the experience of working on the Marvel films to going to a theme park.