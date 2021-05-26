New Pet Checklist: Puppy and Kitten Care with Dr. Annie Valuska, PhD and pet behavior scientist at Purina

If you're a dog owner who's looking to branch out into owning a small pet, it might worry it'll be difficult to find a new companion whose personality and lifestyle meshes well with your dog's. There are so many small pets to choose from, so you definitely want to make sure that the next type of pet you're considering owning won't act antagonize your dog, make your dog lash out, or trigger their prey drive (gulp). Fortunately, though, there are a variety of small pets that will befriend (or at the very least, tolerate) your canine pal. Remember, this will often depend on both animal's personalities, so trust your instincts! Whether you choose a sweet bunny or a laid-back lizard, here are 10 small pets that will likely get along with your pooch.