NFL

NFL Betting : Who Will Be the 49ers' Starting Quarterback in Week 1?

By NumberFire
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco 49ers have a decision to make in the coming weeks regarding who will be their starting quarterback heading into the 2021 NFL season. FanDuel Sportsbook is offering odds on who they think the starter for the opener will be, with veteran Jimmy Garoppolo the favorite at -320. Trey Lance, the player they traded two future first-round picks to the Miami Dolphins for the chance to draft, is available at +240. Nick Mullens is a distant third in the betting and is way back at +1600.

