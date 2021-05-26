newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Brad Pitt Wins Joint Custody in Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie

Posted by 
extratv
extratv
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aLwvb_0aCKD7Uy00
Getty Images

There is a major development in Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce.

After nearly five years, Page Six reports Brad just won joint custody of their five minor children.

A source tells the paper that Judge John Ouderkirk’s decision is “tentative,” and that Jolie will continue to fight Pitt in court. The couple hired the private judge to oversee the case, and he reportedly based his decision on witness testimony and the testimony of child services professionals who had interviewed the couple’s children.

Another insider added insight, saying, “There was a significant change made in the custody agreements based on an extremely detailed decision made by the judge. Brad was just trying to have more time with his kids — and it has been clear that Angie has done everything possible to prevent this.”

The source continued, “This trial lasted for several months and there were a f–k ton of witnesses, experts, therapists and other people who have been with the kids and around them, and the decision was based on this.”

Shedding light on Jolie’s side of the matter, a different insider said, “Joint custody is not the issue that Angelina objects to, there were other issues of concern, but the court proceedings are closed and sealed.”

Jolie is in the process of trying to disqualify Ouderkirk. If she’s successful, this “tentative” custody decision could be overturned.

On Monday, Angelina submitted a court filing, saying the judge had not allowed her children to testify, despite a California code indicating teens 14 or older should be allowed to.

In court docs obtained by “Extra,” she claimed the judge, “refused to hear the minor teenagers’ input as to their experiences, needs, or wishes as to their custody fate.”

The exes are the parents of minors Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12. Maddox, 19, is not part of the custody battle.

Angelina filed for divorce in 2016, and both stars have spoken out about the split over the years.

In 2017, Jolie told Vanity Fair how rough the breakup had been, saying, “I think it's very important to cry in the shower and not in front of [the children]. They need to know that everything's going to be all right even when you're not sure it is.”

She said things got “difficult” in 2016, and “We're all just healing from the events that led to the filing… They're not healing from divorce. They're healing from some… from life, from things in life.”

Brad also spoke out about the split in 2017. He told GQ, “We're both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, 'No one wins in court — it's just a matter of who gets hurt worse.' And it seems to be true, you spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you're right and why they're wrong, and it's just an investment in vitriolic hatred. I just refuse. And fortunately my partner in this agrees. It's just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart.”

Brad and Angelina met in 2004 and wed in 2014.

View All 9 Commentsarrow_down
extratv

extratv

35K+
Followers
1K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Custody#Joint Custody#Shiloh#Vanity Fair#Divorce#Witness Testimony#Judge John Ouderkirk#Court Docs#Fight#Therapists#Minors Pax#Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

Angelina Jolie Joked About Her “Long List” of Dating Dealbreakers, and Yeah, Same

When it comes to dating, Angelina Jolie doesn't joke around. In a May 10th interview with E! News' Daily Pop, co-host Justin Sylvester said he could never date someone who still lived at home or had a bad credit score and then proceeded to turn the question around on Jolie! The Those Who Wish Me Dead actress shared she doesn't just date anybody, adding that she "[has] a very long list of [of 'nos'.]" Honestly, point taken.
Celebritieshotspotatl.com

Watch: George Clooney Appears In Funny Sketch With Omaze To Support Charitable Cause

George Clooney appears in a new sketch with Omaze. Clooney is joined by his fictional roommate, seen terrorizing him with his weird obsession with Brad Pitt. The sketch was used as a fun and entertaining promotion encouraging people to contribute to a charitable cause. Clooney is offering fans a chance to hang with him and his wife Amal Cooney in Lake Como, Italy.
MoviesMiami Herald

Review: Angelina Jolie leads tense ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’

It would be an understatement to say that Angelina Jolie is put through the wringer in writer-director Taylor Sheridan’s new film “ Those Who Wish Me Dead.”. In just 100 minutes, she is beaten and bruised by nature, men and even some of her own choices — like a crazy stunt involving a parachute and a pickup truck. Jolie has always thrown herself into physically demanding roles, but her Montana firefighter Hannah Farber may take the cake for most cuts and shiners sustained in 24 hours. This is a film in which she’s running from hitmen, raging forest fires and past traumas. Apparently her face and body are the physical representation of that. Even so, it’s always a pleasure to see her back on screen, which has become rarer and rarer lately.
CelebritiesEssence

Angelina Jolie: "There's Been So Much To Learn" Raising A Black Child In These Times

The mother of six says trying to watch her children absorb the news and not become overwhelmed by the surge in police brutality is "a lot." Tomorrow, the New Line Cinema thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead will be released in theaters in the U.S. and on HBO Max. Though on the surface, the film is full of suspense and action, the women leads — Angelina Jolie and Medina Senghore — display the power of maternal instincts when it comes to protecting those around them, adding a deeper layer of emotion to the movie.