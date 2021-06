Bella Hadid has stated that she does not condone antisemitism after being criticised for a now-deleted post on Instagram about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.The model shared a graphic which stated that Israel was not a country and was a land settled by colonisers, which led some of her followers to label her antisemitic.Hadid later deleted the post and in response to criticism, shared another video of Bernie Sanders on Fox News saying: “It is not antisemitic to be critical of a right-wing government in Israel”.She wrote in the caption: “Period. I want to make this very clear. Hate from either side...