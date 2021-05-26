Stoneham education achievers
The following Stoneham residents were named to the high honor roll for the third quarter of the 2020-21 school year at Mystic Valley Regional Charter School: seventh graders Anna Luiza Batista, Alice Jones and Julia Kerans; eighth graders Sydney Cao, Jackson Kerans and Sebastian Saad; ninth graders Shreyas Dass, Sinjini Dass and Evie Reynolds; 10th graders Chloe Jones and Regina Wierzbowski; 11th grader Millie Reynolds; and 12th grader Nick Wierzbowski.www.wickedlocal.com