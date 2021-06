Indie rock band Modest Mouse is back, and has released the new song “Leave a Light On.” The single will appear on Modest Mouse’s forthcoming seventh studio album, The Golden Casket, which also features the single “We Are In-between,” released earlier this month. Modest Mouse will release The Golden Casket on June 25, and is the band’s first new music since Strangers to Ourselves, which was released back in March 2015.Modest Mouse also announced their upcoming U.S. tour. The band will be performing July 29-Aug. 1 at the Lollapalooza Music Festival, then will kick off their tour July 30 in Madison, Wisc. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday at 10am. local time.