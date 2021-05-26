Cancel
Rutland County, VT

Featured Pets for May 26 – June 1, 2021

mountaintimes.info
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article6-year-old. Spayed female. Border collie mix. Black and white. Sophisticated active sensitive lady looking for her forever home!. Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT • (802) 483-6700 • Tues. – Sat. 12-5p.m. Closed Sun. & Mon. • www.rchsvt.org. I’m a 2-year-old neutered male. I came to Lucy...

mountaintimes.info
Windsor, VT
Rutland County, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Pets & Animals
Pittsford, VT
Vermont Lifestyle
Pittsford, VTsuncommunitynews.com

15th Annual Duck Derby

PITTSFORD Join the Rutland County Humane Society 15th Annual Duck Derby to raise needed funds for homeless animals in Rutland County, including the Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury area. On Sept. 23, at 5:30 p.m., adopted (plastic) ducks will be launched into the stream at the Pittsford Recreation Area. The first four ducks to reach the finish line win cash prizes. A cash prize will be awarded for the last duck. Ducks are available for adoption at the RCHS shelter in Pittsford or adopt ducks online. You can adopt a single duck for $3, a Quack-Pack (four ducks) for $10, or a Six-Quack (six ducks) for $15. Ducks can be adopted at the event, as well. You do not need to be present to win. For more information contact the RCHS Business Office at 802-483-9171.
Rutland County, VTmountaintimes.info

Marv Elliott hosts Wild Alaska birding lecture

Wednesday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. — VIRTUAL — Marv Elliott, treasurer of Rutland County Audubon, will present a free Zoom birding program on May 12 at 6:30 p.m. This photo talk will follow a camping trip by Marv and his wife, Sue, from their home in Vermont to Alaska. Their photos will show the transition from eastern to western species, with the highlight being their stay at Denali National Park. To receive an invitation to participate in the Zoom program, email [email protected]
Poultney, VTmountaintimes.info

Rutland County Audubon & Slate Valley Trails host birdwalk, May 18

Tuesday, May 18 at 7:30 a.m. — POULTNEY — Beginning birders welcome! There will be friendly birders in the group who will happily share their knowledge with you. Bring water and a snack, insect repellent, binoculars, cameras, and field guides. There is usually an opportunity to leave early. We walk at a slow pace with lots of opportunities for observing and photographing.
Rutland County, VTRutland Herald

McKone: Thanks, mom

Backpacking equipment wasn’t as rugged in those days, back when I was 21 and walking the Appalachian Trail 2,000 miles from Georgia to Maine. In Pennsylvania, a little past the midpoint, my waistbelt — the crucial piece of gear that shifted the weight of my 35- to 40-pound pack from my shoulders to my hips — failed.
Poultney, VTRutland Herald

Poultney firefighter honored for saving six dogs from blaze

POULTNEY — A local firefighter was honored by the Rutland County Humane Society for rescuing six dogs from a house fire in early April. Beth Saradarian, executive director of the society, said Thursday she hadn’t heard about the fire until she was contacted by Assistant Chief Bill Jones, of the Poultney Fire Department asking if she knew of any organizations that might honor Second Assistant Chief Nathan Bourn for his actions on April 3.
Rutland, VTRutland Herald

RHS theater troupe back onstage

After a year of canceled shows and unconventional productions, Rutland High School’s Encore Theatre is ready to step back into the spotlight. The troupe will present “The Just So Stories” by Joseph Robinette next weekend in a three-night run of limited-seating shows. The play is an adaptation of a collection...
Rutland County, VTmountaintimes.info

Low cost cat spay/neuter clinic

The Rutland County Humane Society is offering a low cost cat spay/neuter clinic with transportation from RCHS to Middlesex and back on May 6 for cats to be spayed/neutered. Drop your cat off at RCHS at 6 a.m. and pick your cat up later that day, likely around 6 p.m. Space is limited.
Rutland County, VTRutland Herald

Community news

RUTLAND — As part of the Northwest Primary School’s recent focus on kindness, second-grade teacher Sara Metzler and her class asked the entire school to make May Day cards. Metzler’s class then went out on foot to hang cards on the doorknobs of nearby homes. Metzler said she sees May Day, which marks the start of spring, as an opportunity to give back and “show kindness in our community.”
Vermont StateWCAX

Vaccination blitz in Vermont this weekend

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state is working to put COVID19 shots in as many people as possible this weekend. Castleton University in Rutland County was one of at least three clinics hosted across the state Saturday, including Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford and Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven.
Fair Haven, VTmountaintimes.info

Tracy Yendell to direct Fair Haven Concerned

The Fair Haven Concerned board of directors has announced that it has hired a new executive director, Tracy Yendell. Yendell is a Rutland County native and currently resides in Rutland. She has a compassion for people who may be facing hardships said the job at Fair Haven Concerned is rewarding.
Brandon, VTRutland Herald

Fourth-grade class takes top prize for film contest

BRANDON — A class of fourth-graders has won $500 in an environmental video competition for a movie they shot calling attention to the dangerous litter around their outdoor classroom. The top prize for the Rutland County Environmental Film Competition, hosted by Brandon resident, Michael Shank, went to O’Brien’s Otters for...
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont Symphony Orchestra gets ready for in-person performances

Trailblazing Vt. State Police major never aimed to achieve so many firsts. A trailblazing Vermont State Police major is stepping down following a 23-year career with the department. Connecting the last mile: Vt. lawmakers hammer out millions in broadband investments. Updated: 1 hours ago. Vermont lawmakers are hammering out the...