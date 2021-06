WELLSBURG — Brooke Hills Playhouse opens its 50th season with a wild comedy, “Four Old Broads,” by Leslie Kimbell, which will run today through Sunday and June 4-6. Four senior ladies — Beatrice, Eaddy, Imogene and Maude — need a break from Bingo and macrame at the Magnolia Place assisted living residence. They want to take a Sassy Senior Caribbean Cruise. Unfortunately, things have not been very pleasant since Nurse Pat Jones began working there. Strange pills are appearing in medications. Is Nurse Pat responsible? A mystery unfolds with laughter as the gals try to outsmart her. Throw in a senior citizen beauty pageant, an old Elvis impersonator, a trashy makeover and a bizarre thigh exerciser incident, and you will have a laugh-a-minute evening of theater.