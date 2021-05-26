USD 305 schools dismissing early Thursday

The USD 298 School Board met for a regularly scheduled meeting May 10. The district hired a new agriculture teacher for the 2021-2022 school year. With the hiring of the new teacher, the board approved new courses that will be offered for students to take. Animal science and horticulture will be added to the course selection in the upcoming school year. Other classes that will be added are anatomy and physiology which will be taught by the new science teacher, applied math, agriculture welding and structure, and digital media.