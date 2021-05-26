newsbreak-logo
USD 305 schools dismissing early Thursday

Salina Post
 5 days ago
USD 305 has issued a reminder that students will be dismissed early on Thursday, the last day of the school year. Those dismissal times are as follows, according to the district. Elementary schools: 2 p.m. Middle schools and high schools: 1 p.m.

Salina, KS
