USD 305 schools dismissing early Thursday

After a comprehensive recruitment process, Superintendent Patrick Kelley announces the new principal appointments for the 2021-2022 school year. A rigorous vetting process was undertaken. This process included stakeholder surveys of staff, students and parents; screening over 100 applicants total; multiple panel interviews with representatives from parent groups, staff, employee associations, student groups and district leadership, as well as a final assessment presentation to senior staff. “With confidence, I introduce these administrators to our school community. These individuals rose to the top of a thorough process. Each one brings a level of expertise, knowledge of the Murrieta community, and instructional skills to lead our schools into the next phase,” Kelley said. “I a.