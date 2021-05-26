newsbreak-logo
Collin County, TX

Man Indicted for Manslaughter After Neighbor Fatally Shot Through Wall

By Demetrius Harper
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Collin County grand jury indicted a 22-year-old man on a manslaughter charge after police say a bullet was fired from his apartment, entered a separate apartment, and struck and killed another man. McKinney police officers conducting a welfare check on Friday, March 5 at an apartment in the 1900...

