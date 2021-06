754 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Jimmy Garoppolo is slated to be the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers heading into the 2021 season. Everyone on the staff feels he gives the talent-rich roster the best chance to win right now. However, the 49ers declared that his days as the team's starting quarterback are likely numbered when Trey Lance was selected No. 3 overall.