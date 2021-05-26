Cancel
Indiana State

Pursuit of Louisville shoplifting suspect ends in crash on I-65 in Clark County

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Indiana say the pursuit of a shoplifting suspect from Louisville ended in a crash in Indiana Wednesday afternoon. According to Sgt. Carey Huls of the Indiana State Police, the chase started on Interstate 65, in Jackson County. Police were pursuing a Louisville woman who was suspected of shoplifting from the Polo Ralph Lauren store at the Premium Outlet Mall in Edinburgh, Indiana.

