Memorial Day Double Shot Weekend

The annual Memorial Day Kids Fishing Tournament, sponsored by the Port O’Connor Chamber of Commerce, had a great turn out, despite all the rain we have had! Approximately 48 kids showed up and gave it their very best! Many fished from the pier, and some along the banks of King Fisher beach and the little jetties. Winners for age group 3-5 were Danica Mendoza for most fish (16), Reagan Butler for smallest fish (2 ¼”), and Emery Kubenka for largest fish (15 ½”). Winners for age group 6-8 were Hunter Leiker for most fish (42), Faith Boysen for smallest fish (2 ¼”) and Jordan Butler for largest fish (20 ¼”). Winners for age group 9-12 were Marshall Plummor for most fish (32), Carrigan Pohler for smallest fish (2 ½”), and Morgan Butler for largest fish (23”). A HUGE thanks to POC Rod & Gun, The Two RV Park and Beacon 44 Seafood for their sponsorships and help. Also, a HUGE thank you to Brent Hart, Mike Overton and Debbie Michalek for their hospitality and help at the tournament. To see more pictures, go to our Port O’Connor Chamber of Commerce Facebook page!