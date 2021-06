We’re expecting a few changes and improvements to Google Assistant with the arrival of Android 12 later this year. We’re seeing some of these changes now as developers are playing around with the preview version of the next major update. One major thing that was announced is that you call on Google Assistant by long pressing the power button. But won’t this interfere with turning your phone off, you ask. It looks like Google Assistant will be able to help you there as you may be able to turn it off by saying “Power off”.