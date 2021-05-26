OTK Deathrattle Demon Hunter (Barrens)
Keep Skull of Gul'dan if on the left or has cards to left of it that you will have played the time you get to turn 6/5 with coin. Don't keep OTK cards yet, the deck circulates quickly and will come to you soon enough. If an important OTK card is caught to the left of a Skull of Gul'dan, it will likely be trapped and not be able to get the outcast benefit. Death Speaker Blackthorn has insane value, keep it only if you believe your other mulligans will help you sustain the board till you can play him.www.hearthstonetopdecks.com