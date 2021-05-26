OTK Deathrattle Demon Hunter (Barrens)

In Slime Rush you will have to complete levels as fast as you can while testing your skills. Move and Jump as you try to reach the end of the stage before slime gets you, or you run out of time! Features: - Explore 21 levels with hidden and special areas - Dynamic and Fixed Joystick configuration and touch controls - Customise your own character and unlock up to 29 different new skins by completing challenges! - End-game unlockable levels - Three different types of collectables and challenges - Track your progress in every level and try to 100% complete them all! - Colorful and vivid 3D environments and graphics - You are able to customize Slime as you want with 5 different colors! - Special, more difficult areas with new mechanics and gameplay - Many different types of Power-Ups with unique effects to help you out! - Springs, conveyor belts, swinging hammers and more obstacles in every level - Many options to configure Joystick types, sound and music, game quality and an assist mode.