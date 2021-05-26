newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Campbell County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Campbell A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL CAMPBELL COUNTY At 344 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Altavista, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Altavista Hurt Evington Rustburg Hodges and Gladys. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Campbell County, VA
City
Gladys, VA
City
Altavista, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Storm#Winds#Severity#Ground Lightning#Half Inch Hail#Frequent Cloud#Television#Strike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Amherst County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Amherst; Appomattox; Buckingham; Campbell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN APPOMATTOX...NORTH CENTRAL CAMPBELL...NORTHERN BUCKINGHAM AND SOUTHEASTERN AMHERST COUNTIES At 356 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shipman, or 8 miles east of Clifford, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Amherst Bent Creek Concord Clifford Stonewall Tower Hill and Falconerville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Amherst County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Amherst, Bedford, Campbell, City of Buena Vista by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Amherst; Bedford; Campbell; City of Buena Vista; City of Lynchburg; Rockbridge A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ROCKBRIDGE...NORTH CENTRAL CAMPBELL...NORTHEASTERN BEDFORD...AND WESTERN AMHERST COUNTIES...THE CITY OF BUENA VISTA AND THE CITY OF LYNCHBURG At 331 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Big Island, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lynchburg Buena Vista Glasgow Big Island Forest Coleman Falls and Madison Heights. This includes The following Locations Liberty University and Lynchburg Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bedford County, VAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bedford, Campbell, Charlotte, Franklin, Halifax, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 14:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bedford; Campbell; Charlotte; Franklin; Halifax; Henry; Patrick; Pittsylvania WINDY AND DRY THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY EVENING .West to northwest winds will gust over 30 mph through early evening while humidity levels drop into the 20s. This may make for difficult wildfire control. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FOOTHILLS AND PIEDMONT OF VIRGINIA * Affected Area...In Virginia, Fire Weather Zone 032 Patrick, Fire Weather Zone 033 Franklin, Fire Weather Zone 034 Bedford, Fire Weather Zone 043 Henry, Fire Weather Zone 044 Pittsylvania, Fire Weather Zone 045 Campbell, Fire Weather Zone 058 Halifax and Fire Weather Zone 059 Charlotte. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 24 percent. * Impacts...Any outdoor fire may easily grow out of control with these conditions.