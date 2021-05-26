newsbreak-logo
Appomattox County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Appomattox by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Appomattox A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN APPOMATTOX COUNTY At 343 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Evergreen, or near Red House, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pamplin City and Evergreen. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Appomattox, Buckingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Appomattox; Buckingham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL APPOMATTOX AND NORTHERN BUCKINGHAM COUNTIES At 412 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Schuyler, or 15 miles north of Bent Creek, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bent Creek Wingina Tower Hill Centenary and Hardware. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH