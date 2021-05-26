Special Weather Statement issued for Appomattox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Appomattox; Buckingham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL APPOMATTOX AND NORTHERN BUCKINGHAM COUNTIES At 412 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Schuyler, or 15 miles north of Bent Creek, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bent Creek Wingina Tower Hill Centenary and Hardware. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH