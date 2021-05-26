Special Weather Statement issued for Appomattox by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Appomattox A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN APPOMATTOX COUNTY At 343 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Evergreen, or near Red House, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pamplin City and Evergreen. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.alerts.weather.gov