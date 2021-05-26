newsbreak-logo
Alger County, MI

Frost Advisory issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Delta; Dickinson; Gogebic; Houghton; Iron; Keweenaw; Luce; Marquette; Northern Schoolcraft; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton; Southern Schoolcraft FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EDT /MIDNIGHT CDT/ TO 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Widespread temperatures in the low 30s to high 20s will result in frost formation. Most likely areas to see temperatures fall into the 20s will be portions of interior western Upper Michigan. * WHERE...Portions of central Upper and western Upper Michigan, particularly inland from the Great Lakes. * WHEN...From 1 AM EDT /midnight CDT/ to 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Upper Michigan is expected to experience similar conditions Thursday and Friday night. Additional Frost Advisories these nights are likely.

alerts.weather.gov
Delta County, MIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Delta, Northern Schoolcraft, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 23:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Delta; Northern Schoolcraft; Southern Schoolcraft LOCALLY DENSE FOG EXPECTED THROUGH THE NIGHT ALONG PARTS OF LAKE MICHIGAN SHORELINE Light, southerly winds and a relatively humid airmass blowing over the cool waters of Lake Michigan will continue to advect localized dense fog along parts of the Lake Michigan shoreline. Motorists are encouraged to slow down, use their low beam headlights, and be aware for quick changes in visibility overnight.
Alger County, MIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Central Chippewa, Delta, Dickinson, Eastern Mackinac by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 04:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alger; Central Chippewa; Delta; Dickinson; Eastern Mackinac; Luce; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Marquette; Menominee; Northern Schoolcraft; Southeast Chippewa; Southern Schoolcraft; Western Chippewa; Western Mackinac ELEVATED WILDFIRE POTENTIAL FOR CENTRAL AND EASTERN UPPER MICHIGAN DUE TO A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS, DRY AND WARM CONDITIONS Gusty south winds as high as 15 to 20 mph, combined with dry and warm conditions and a lack of recent rainfall will lead to elevated wildfire potential today across parts of central and eastern Upper Michigan. Avoid outdoor burning today. Immediately report any wildfires to local emergency services by calling 911. Burn restrictions remain in effect. For complete details, visit www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits, or by calling 866-922-2876.
Delta County, MIEscanaba Daily Press

State: U.P. has had 423 virus deaths

ESCANAVA — State data Saturday had five more confirmed positives in Delta County and one new case each in Menominee and Schoolcraft counties. For the Upper Peninsula, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website Saturday added 30 new confirmed positives: five in Delta, Mackinac and Baraga counties; four in Gogebic County; three in Iron County; two in Marquette and Houghton counties; and one each in Menominee, Schoolcraft, Luce and Ontonagon counties.
Delta County, MIEscanaba Daily Press

U.P. sees 43 new cases of COVID-19

Delta County’s count of confirmed COVID-19 positives rose by five Friday, while Menominee County had only one new case, data from local health officials showed. The Public Health of Delta and Menominee Counties website update Friday also added two probable positives in Delta County and one new probable in Menominee County. Neither county recorded a new death.
Delta County, MIEscanaba Daily Press

Delta County adds 15 new virus cases

ESCANABA — Delta County’s count of confirmed COVID-19 positives jumped by 15 on Thursday, while Menominee County had four more cases, data from local health officials showed. The Public Health of Delta and Menominee Counties website update Thursday also reduced Delta County’s probable cases by one and listed one new...
Delta County, MIEscanaba Daily Press

New COVID-19 cases take significant drop locally

ESCANABA — Data from local health officials Wednesday showed only two more confirmed COVID-19 positives in Delta County and no new cases in Menominee County. The Public Health of Delta and Menominee Counties website update Wednesday also reduced Delta County’s probable cases by one and listed three new probables in Menominee County. Neither county recorded a new death.
Dickinson County, MIMining Journal

9 new positive cases in Dickinson County

Local health officials Monday reported nine more confirmed COVID-19 positives in Dickinson County along with almost 50 recovered from the virus since its last update Thursday. In a Facebook post Monday morning, the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department also listed seven new positives and four recovered cases in Iron County. The...
Delta County, MIEscanaba Daily Press

Region sees decrease in virus cases

ESCANABA — State data Saturday had eight new confirmed positives in Delta County, plus three in Schoolcraft County and only one in Menominee County. Both the region and state saw significant decreases in the number of new positives Saturday, with Michigan having 933 fewer cases and the Upper Peninsula 23 less than Friday’s tally.
Marquette County, MIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 16:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marquette SNOW OVERNIGHT WITH SOME ACCUMULATION.. A cold front moving through Upper Michigan overnight into early Friday may bring a couple inches of wet snow to north central Upper Michigan, especially over the higher terrain. Accumulations will mainly be on grassy surfaces. However, roads may become slushy resulting in hazardous driving conditions.
Michigan StateWLUC

May snow in Upper Michigan

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A chilly Mother’s Day weekend started with some light snow in parts of Upper Michigan. Rain mixed with snow Friday morning near Negaunee, coating the grass with some snowflakes, but not slowing down traffic on US-41. It’s not unusual for the U.P. to see some...
Delta County, MIEscanaba Daily Press

Single-digit increase in local virus cases

Delta County reported only three more confirmed COVID-19 positives and Menominee County only one new case Friday, data from local health officials showed. The Public Health of Delta and Menominee Counties website update Friday also listed two new probable cases in Delta County and one in Menominee County. No new deaths were recorded in either county.
Delta County, MIWLUC

WUPHD, PHDM move to 10-day quarantine period for COVID-19 close contacts

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Upper Michigan health departments are immediately returning to 10-day quarantine period for COVID-19 close contacts. In releases issued Friday, the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) and Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) both announced the change. This change also applies to individuals currently quarantined for exposure to COVID-19 who were originally given a 14-day quarantine period. So, this change is effective for Baraga, Delta, Gogebic, Houghton, Keweenaw, Menominee and Ontonagon counties.
Delta County, MIEscanaba Daily Press

Another virus death in Delta County

ESCANABA — Delta County reported another coronavirus-related death Thursday for a second day in a row, along with a dozen more confirmed COVID-19 positives, while Menominee County again had four new cases, data from local health officials showed. The Public Health of Delta and Menominee Counties website update Thursday also...
Baraga County, MIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Marquette, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 03:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baraga; Dickinson; Gogebic; Iron; Marquette; Menominee; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton ELEVATED WILDFIRE POTENTIAL FOR WEST AND SOUTHWEST UPPER MICHIGAN DUE TO A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS, DRY AND WARM CONDITIONS Gusty southwest winds as high as 25 mph, combined with dry and warm conditions will lead to elevated wildfire potential this afternoon across western and southwestern Upper Michigan. Relative humidities will fall to around 30 percent late this afternoon with temperatures topping out in the mid 60s to mid 70s range. Avoid outdoor burning today. Immediately report any wildfires to local emergency services by calling 911. Some burn restrictions are in effect. For complete details, visit www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits, or by calling 866-922-2876.
Marquette County, MIMining Journal

Delta tops U.P. in new virus cases

ESCANABA — State health data Saturday showed 13 new confirmed COVID-19 positives in Delta County, again the highest rise among the Upper Peninsula’s 15 counties, while Menominee and Schoolcraft counties each had only one new case. For the Upper Peninsula, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website...