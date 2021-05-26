Frost Advisory issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Delta; Dickinson; Gogebic; Houghton; Iron; Keweenaw; Luce; Marquette; Northern Schoolcraft; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton; Southern Schoolcraft FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EDT /MIDNIGHT CDT/ TO 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Widespread temperatures in the low 30s to high 20s will result in frost formation. Most likely areas to see temperatures fall into the 20s will be portions of interior western Upper Michigan. * WHERE...Portions of central Upper and western Upper Michigan, particularly inland from the Great Lakes. * WHEN...From 1 AM EDT /midnight CDT/ to 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Upper Michigan is expected to experience similar conditions Thursday and Friday night. Additional Frost Advisories these nights are likely.