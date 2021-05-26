Cancel
NC parents accused of shooting 2-year-old son, staging drive-by shooting

WRAL News
WRAL News
 8 days ago
SHELBY, N.C. — Parents who said their 2-year-old son was the victim of a drive-by shooting have been arrested after detectives determined that they were responsible for the shooting, a North Carolina sheriff's office said Wednesday. The shooting occurred at a Lawndale home on Mother's Day, May 9, the Cleveland...

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

