newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Terre Haute, IN

Work could start this summer on delayed Terre Haute casino

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Construction work could finally begin this summer on a planned new casino in Terre Haute although state officials have put off approval of financing for the project that has faced delays and forced ownership changes.

The casino’s groundbreaking could happen in late June or early July, with an opening by fall 2022, Hard Rock International executive Jon Lucas told the Indiana Gaming Commission on Tuesday.

Hard Rock has reached an agreement with Lucy Luck Gaming, the new casino’s ownership group, to operate the new facility near Interstate 70 on Terre Haute’s east side. Hard Rock is also operating the new casino that opened in Gary earlier this month in a move from a Lake Michigan site.

Gaming Commission members, however, voted to delay consideration of the Terre Haute project’s financing until their next meeting on June 24. They said the commission was waiting on financial information from some Lucy Luck partners before approving a renewal of the casino’s license.

Casino officials had a year ago outlined a construction plan for opening the $125 million facility in September 2021. The Gaming Commission, however, forced two top executives to give up their ownership stakes in the project last year amid investigations into allegations of financial wrongdoings by them.

Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson took over leadership of the project that will be Indiana’s 13th casino location. Terre Haute would become the state’s first new community to get a casino since 2008.

Murray Clark, an Indianapolis attorney for the Lucy Luck group, told the Gaming Commission that Gibson has negotiated project financing commitments with a consortium of five Indiana banks that expire June 30.

“Mr. Gibson sought financing, last year, near the beginning of the pandemic, when the banking community was anxious, to say the least, about financing gaming facilities and operations,” Clark said.

Clark and Lucas made their presentations before the commission voted to delay consideration of the financing plan. Clark declined afterward to comment on whether that action threatened the construction timeline. Hard Rock and Lucy Luck representatives didn’t immediately provide comment Wednesday.

Lucas said Hard Rock expected the casino to have more than 600 employees. The facility’s plans include a Hard Rock Cafe, other restaurants and a 250-seat room for entertainment and meeting events.

“We are very excited about this project and can’t wait to get started,” Lucas said.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

466K+
Followers
238K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Gary, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
City
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Lifestyle
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Lucas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#July#Construction Work#Ap#Hard Rock International#The Gaming Commission#A Hard Rock Cafe#Lucy Luck Group#Casino Officials#Fall#Gaming Commission Members#State Officials#East Side#Entertainment#Mr Gibson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gambling
Related
Newell, WVPosted by
The Associated Press

Fire erupts at West Virginia petroleum refinery

NEWELL, W.Va. (AP) — A large blaze erupted late Saturday at a petroleum refinery in West Virginia. Photos and videos shared by news outlets showed the fire at the Ergon plant in Newell. The community is located in the state’s northern panhandle along the Ohio River. No injuries were immediately...
Indiana StateNWI.com

Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is dropping out of a federal program that provides an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the decision Monday, saying the changes would take effect June 19. Holcomb signed...
Indiana StateWOWO News

Indiana to end pandemic-related unemployment benefits June 19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday that Indiana will end all federally-funded pandemic unemployment insurance programs on June 19. This includes the end of several programs: the extra $300 weekly add-on to those receiving unemployment insurance, extended benefits after the traditional 26 weeks of unemployment insurance, benefits to individuals who do not normally qualify such as those self-employed, gig workers and independent contractors, and the $100 additional weekly benefit for individuals who are eligible for regular unemployment benefits but also earned at least $5,000 in self-employment income.
Indianapolis, INcbs4indy.com

Gov. Holcomb announces end to federal pandemic unemployment benefits

INDIANAPOLIS–Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday that Indiana will end its participation in all federally funded pandemic unemployment insurance programs effective June 19, 2021. “There are help wanted signs posted all over Indiana, and while our economy took a hit last year, it is roaring like an Indy 500 race car...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WFYI

Indianapolis Highways Cut Off 18 Months For Rebuild Work

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The two interstate routes through downtown Indianapolis are now cut in two for a reconstruction project that highway officials expect will take 18 months to complete. The closure that started Saturday allows traffic on Interstates 70 and 65 to reach the city’s downtown, but through traffic is...
Indiana Statewkvi.com

Indiana to End Pandemic Unemployment Programs Next Month

Unemployment benefits that were put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending in Indiana on June 19. Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday that he plans to end the state’s participation in all federally-funded pandemic unemployment programs. That means unemployment recipients will no longer get an extra $300...
Indiana StateInside Indiana Business

Indiana to End Federal Unemployment Benefits

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana is joining a growing list of states opting out of federal pandemic unemployment benefits. The program added $300 per week on top of state unemployment benefits. Governor Eric Holcomb says state participation will end effective June 19. Holcomb says the decision was made in part because employers...
Indianapolis, INRepublic

State: 559 additional Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health said 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 735,999 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard. To date, 13,069...
Fort Wayne, INWISH-TV

Franklin Electric acquires Indy water treatment company

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Fort Wayne-based Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (Nasdaq: FELE) has acquired a water treatment business headquartered in Indianapolis. The company says the all-cash deal for New Aqua LLC is valued at $150 million. New Aqua currently operates under the brand names Aqua Systems and...
Indiana StateWLFI.com

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, May 17, 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 2,511,882 people have received the first dose of the vaccine. 2,305,943 including the single-dose vaccine, are fully vaccinated. locally, Tippecanoe County reports 74,824 have been fully vaccinated.
Indianapolis, INthestatehousefile.com

Ready, set, fun! Indy Parks prepare for a summer with safe COVID-19 activities

INDIANAPOLIS—Hoosiers seeking outdoor fun will soon have their chance to get in the pool, attend concerts of various genres and enjoy a meal at Indianapolis parks. This annual tradition has been happening for more than 50 years. Indy Parks will hold up to 60 concerts and four drive-in movies, among other activities. Last year, the parks hosted just 20 outdoor activities due to COVID-19, down from its average of 60-70 summer events.
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

New name for KSM consulting

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — An Indianapolis-based technology and data analytics consulting firm that sprouted from Katz, Sapper & Miller has undergone a rebranding and is expanding. KSM Consulting has adopted the new name of Resultant. In addition to the name change, Resultant says it currently has 45 new employee...
Indiana Statewvpe.org

Brood X Has Arrived In Indiana. What Now?

Brood X cicadas began emerging over the weekend in southern Indiana, marking the beginning of a month-long natural event that only comes around once every 17 years. Researchers predict Bloomington will be one of the places hardest-hit by the periodical cicadas, with millions expected to emerge over the next couple of days to begin molting and mating.