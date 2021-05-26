Michigan Medicine staff getting $1,500 bonuses

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Medicine, the health care arm of the University of Michigan, is giving a $1,500 bonus to each of its employees as a recognition of their work during the pandemic, officials said Wednesday.

“Incredible teamwork was demonstrated by our caregivers, as well as our educators and researchers who all continued to support our mission,” said Dr. Marschall Runge, chief executive of Michigan Medicine and dean of the medical school.

The bonuses will go to roughly 29,000 employees, said Beata Mostafavi, a Michigan Medicine spokeswoman.

Michigan Medicine is anchored by a medical center in Ann Arbor and includes a medical school as well as clinics in southeastern Michigan.

“Our teams successfully managed both COVID-19 patients and non-COVID-19 patients throughout multiple surges and ever-changing conditions, surpassing projected volumes,” Runge said. “We also had an extensive expense reduction plan that resulted in approximately $200 million in cost reductions.”