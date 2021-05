Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief John Zebrowski of the Sayreville Police Department announce the Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction of a former South Amboy woman who was previously sentenced to serve 30 years in the New Jersey Department of Corrections for the murder of her five-year-old son, Timothy Wiltsey, whose partial remains were recovered in 1992 after he was reported missing from a carnival in 1991.