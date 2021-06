With Gianluigi Donnarumma’s exit from Milan now seemingly confirmed, attention has turned to his possible destination. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, it seems as though Juventus and Barcelona are the two teams that are frontrunners at the moment, with the Blaugrana a track to pay particular attention to given agent Mino Raiola’s excellent relations with the club. The agent offered Gigio to Barca, who are interested, and it seems that Marc-Ander Ter Stegen could depart this summer as he is one of the players ‘who least get along with Messi’.