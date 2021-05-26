Cancel
Mesa, AZ

Woman shot and killed near Mesa Community College; boyfriend arrested

By Catherine Holland
AZFamily
 25 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A man has been arrested after the shooting death of his girlfriend during a struggle over a gun in Mesa. According to Mesa police, officers responded to reports of a shooting across the street from Mesa Community College near near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue. Police say officers found a woman who had been shot. The woman, 30-year-old Olga Hahne, died shortly after officers arrived. Detectives spoke to the woman's boyfriend, 34-year-old Michael Foster, who was at the scene. Foster reportedly told detectives the shooting happened during a struggle over a gun, which caused it to fire, striking Hahne.

www.azfamily.com
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
#Mesa Community College#Shooting#Dobson
